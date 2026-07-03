Brooke Shields

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Latest Stories

Brooke Shields Says She's Not Yet Seen the 'Michael' Biopic
Pop Culture

Brooke Shields Says She Hasn’t Seen the ‘Michael’ Biopic Yet

As ‘Michael’ continues its huge box office run, Brooke Shields says she hasn’t watched the film centered on her late friend yet.

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Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena
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Oprah Winfrey Throws Gayle King Surprise 70th Birthday Party

Winfrey celebrated her best friend's milestone with a star-studded birthday bash, attended by everyone from Tina Knowles to Robert De Niro.

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Music

Lisa Marie Presley Recalls Michael Jackson Telling Her He Was 'Still a Virgin' at 35 in Posthumous Memoir

Presley's daughter Riley Keough finished the book following her mother's death in 2023.

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Cassie stars in Kim Kardashian and SKIM's new bra campaign
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Kim Kardashian Recruits Cassie, Becky G, and More for SKIMS Bra Campaign

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