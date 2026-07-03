Latest Stories
Brooke Shields Says She Hasn’t Seen the ‘Michael’ Biopic Yet
As ‘Michael’ continues its huge box office run, Brooke Shields says she hasn’t watched the film centered on her late friend yet.
Oprah Winfrey Throws Gayle King Surprise 70th Birthday Party
Winfrey celebrated her best friend's milestone with a star-studded birthday bash, attended by everyone from Tina Knowles to Robert De Niro.
Lisa Marie Presley Recalls Michael Jackson Telling Her He Was 'Still a Virgin' at 35 in Posthumous Memoir
Presley's daughter Riley Keough finished the book following her mother's death in 2023.
Kim Kardashian Recruits Cassie, Becky G, and More for SKIMS Bra Campaign
In a statement, Kim Kardashian called this the brand's "biggest campaign yet." The new range of SKIMS pieces are set to launch next Tuesday.