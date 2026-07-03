Brandon Marshall

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Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor Comment on 'Coward' Brandon Marshall: 'You Ain't Make Me'

Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor launched 'The Pivot' podcast with Ryan Clark in Jan. 2022 after departing 'I Am Athlete.'

Jose Martinez984 days ago
Screenshot of Kevin Gates from I Am Athlete
Music

Kevin Gates Claims He Hasn't Been Sick Since He Stopped Lying, Says He Prays Before Sex

In a new interview with 'I Am Athlete,' Kevin Gates tells the hosts that once he started telling the truth and opened his throat chakra, he stopped getting sick

taramhdvn1198 days ago
Fat Joe appears on I Am Athlete podcast
Music

Fat Joe on Why Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt' Track "Feelin' It" Features 'Hardest Lyric' Ever

Fat Joe stopped by the I Am Athlete podcast hosted by retired NFL players Brandon Marshall, Chad Ocho Cinco, D.J. Williams and LeSean McCoy.

Brad Callas1640 days ago
Rick Ross performs during "Ross the Bells."
Music

Rick Ross Dismisses 50 Cent as 'Verzuz' Opponent: 'He Can't Make Nothing to Save His Life'

On the 'I Am Athlete' podcast released on Monday, Rick Ross took (more) shots at 50 Cent after the idea of the two rappers having a 'Verzuz' battle was floated.

Gavin Evans2027 days ago
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colin kaepernick
Sports

Broncos' Brandon Marshall Says Colin Kaepernick Is Still Looking to Play

Colin Kaepernick still wants to play in the NFL. "He's in high spirits. He's excited. I know he still wants to play football," said Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall, Kaepernick's former college teammate and fraternity brother. "He still loves the game very very much."

countcenci2871 days ago
Inside linebacker Brandon Marshall of the Denver Broncos stands and holds a fist in the air.
Sports

Broncos Linebacker Brandon Marshall Says Trump Anthem Comments Are Disgusting

"We're supposed to have a conversation about things, talk about things, work things through."

Mike DeStefano2975 days ago
Colin Kaepernick walks off the field after SF's 23 20 loss to Arizona.
Sports

Is Colin Kaepernick Being Blackballed? What NFL Players, Coaches, and Executives Are Saying

Richard Sherman, Brandon Marshall, and others have given their opinion on whether or not Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed by the NFL right now.

Chris Yuscavage3395 days ago
Kevin Jairaj
Sports

After Brandon Marshall Signed With The Giants, Antonio Brown Reminded Him About Their Porsche Bet

Brandon Marshall bit off more than he could chew last summer when he called out Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown.

Aaron C. Mansfield3417 days ago
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Sports

Brandon Marshall Says Pain Killers Caused Him to Forget His Last Game Against the 49ers

Marshall said he is open to doing more research on medical marijuana as a pain management alternative.

Dana Scott3509 days ago
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Sports

Broncos' Brandon Marshall Explains Why He's Ending His National Anthem Protest

Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall explains why he will no longer be taking a knee during the National Anthem.

Gavin Evans3539 days ago
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Sports

Brandon Marshall Says He Was 'Literally About To Cry' When He Thought the Jets Traded Him

Marshall was scared that he was traded because of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

Dana Scott3545 days ago
Goodell playing ping pong
Sports

Watch Roger Goodell Kill Brandon Marshall In Ping Pong

Brandon Marshall played NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a ping pong tournament for charity on Tuesday.

Dana Scott3566 days ago
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Sports

Brandon Marshall Tells Giants to Be Careful With Handling Odell Beckham Jr: 'You're Playing With Fire'

Brandon Marshall says the Giants need to be careful with how they handle Odell Beckham Jr.'s emotions.

Aaron C. Mansfield3571 days ago
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Sports

Broncos Player Brandon Marshall Says Miami Police Handcuffed, Threatened Him With Taser

Miami police are currently investigating an alleged incident involving Broncos player Brandon Marshall and their officers.

Jose Martinez3584 days ago
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Brandon Marshall kneels during the national anthem.
Sports

Broncos' Brandon Marshall Vows to Donate $300 Per Tackle to Community Organizations

Broncos LB Brandon Marshall says he will donate $300 per tackle to community organizations this NFL season.

Chris Yuscavage3593 days ago

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