Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor Comment on 'Coward' Brandon Marshall: 'You Ain't Make Me'

The Pivot co-hosts Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder addressed some comments made by their former I Am Athlete colleague Brandon Marshall on the latest episode of their podcast.

While Clark chose to refer to Marshall as "the other guy," Taylor not only made it clear who he was talking about, but also suggested, at the 4-minute mark in the above video, the former NFL wide receiver "might be the biggest coward on the planet."

"A lot of people would agree that he's embarrassing himself," Taylor said. A lot of lying, a lot of manipulative movements, pretty much how he was with everyone he's encountered." The Pro Bowl running back brought up how everyone who has been a part of I Am Athlete has left, saying, "If you stood for anything, if your integrity was high, then people would still rock with you, but nobody's there right now."

Taylor concluded by staring directly into the camera with a message for Marshall. "I think what you need to do, boss, is handle your business... stop fucking around," he said.

When it was Crowder's turn, he got directly to the point. "That's the thing I can't stand," he said at the 5:40 mark. "How you make me when I made your podcast, or our podcast, supposedly, but it wasn't really ours, as we found out. Then go to another one, create another thing that blows up bigger than that even was. That's the thing that got hot about me. Bitch you ain't make me."

Clark mentioned Marshall has "said a lot of things that aren't true about me, I just don't really care."