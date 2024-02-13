Brandon Marshall Claims Taylor Swift Got Kanye West 'Kicked Out' of Super Bowl LVIII

“My bad, in front of Taylor Swift’s booth,” he said. “He had a mask on with his logo on the mask, right?

The mask Ye wore to the game did not actually feature Ye’s “logo” but was instead an apparent recreation of an Alexander McQueen piece.

“Typical Kanye,” Marshall added. “Taylor Swift gets pissed off. She, boom-boom, makes a call or two. Everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out the stadium.”

Of course, there’s not currently a way to prove any such claims, though it’s worth noting that Ye was seen in attendance at the game seemingly as late as the third quarter. Thus, if Marshall's claims were indeed somehow proven to be true, it would mean that any alleged kickout didn’t happen until pretty far along into the festivities, which seems unlikely. It's also worth noting that that no one else allegedly involved has mentioned this transpiring, including Ye himself.

In fact, Ye mentioned Swift during his conversation with LAX paparazzi following the game, yet made no mention of any purported kickout.