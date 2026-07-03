TiaCorine breaks boundaries with her eclectic use of hip-hop and rock ‘n’ roll. All you have to do is listen to her tracklist to know that. Find out how she gets her inspiration and why her limit doesn’t exist.Starrene Rhett Rocque
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Kid Bookie is a musical rebel with a cause, and he's on a mission to change the world with his sound.Starrene Rhett Rocque
“Trap Queen” rapper Fetty Wap sat down for a lengthy conversation with DJ Akademiks to talk about what he’s been up to for the past few years.Joe Price
Just minutes after dropping his new EP 'What You Expect,' Big Sean took to Twitter to reveal that he's no longer signed to Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music.Brad Callas