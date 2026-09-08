Latest Stories
Joakim Noah May Be Traded From Knicks After Heated Exchange With Jeff Hornacek
The New York Knicks are looking to move Joakim Noah after the center got into a heated verbal exchange with coach Jeff Hornacek during practice last week.
Steph Curry Still Can't Watch Kyrie Irving's Game 7 Shot
Steph Curry says he still can't watch Kyrie Irving's clutch 3-pointer from Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.
Michael Jordan on Kemba Walker Trade Rumors: 'I'm Not Just Going to Throw Him Away'
In an exclusive interview with 'The Charlotte Observer' last night, Jordan refuted earlier ESPN reports by saying he wasn't looking to trade the All-Star guard.
Kawhi Leonard’s Injury Rehab Reportedly Straining Relationship With Spurs
All-Star Kawhi Leonard has barely played any NBA games this season because of a right quadricep injury.
Jalen Rose Calls Paul Pierce 'Petty' Over Celtics Remarks, Pierce Fires Back With '81' Joke
On ESPN, Jalen Rose called out Paul Pierce for his remarks regarding the Boston Celtics honoring Isaiah Thomas on the same night he's scheduled to have his jersey retired.
Matt Barnes Slams Austin Rivers: ‘He Talks a Lot of Trash and Doesn’t Really Back It Up’
Matt Barnes was never one to mince words, and the former NBA player went in on Tuesday, calling current Clippers guard Austin Rivers "arrogant" while blaming his father and coach Doc Rivers for the demise of the Los Angeles Clippers.
DeAndre Jordan Wants to Be Traded to the Rockets, Says Stephen A. Smith
The L.A. Clippers star has been at the center of NBA Trade Deadline rumors throughout the season and appears to have zeroed in on the Rockets.
Even Cavs Players Are Doubtful They Can Win a Championship This Season
Are LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers more vulnerable than ever in the NBA's Eastern Conference? Even some of the team's veteran players don't believe they can make it back to the NBA Finals for a fourth consecutive season.
The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents the Jordan French Blue Collection
Right in time for the next “Master” Jordan XII release, here are the details on Champs Sports' Jordan French Blue Collection for the Game Plan.
The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents the Nike Hybrid Collection
Check out the new Nike Hybrid Game Plan collection from Champs Sports, and get a fresh head start on your Spring wardrobe.
The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents the Jordan “Master” Collection
Cop the “Master” Air Jordan 12 in The Game Plan by Champs Sports, and sport one of your favorite childhood posters on your feet.
The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents the Valentine’s Day Red-Out Collection
Get in the Valentine’s Day spirit with this collection of red sneakers from The Game Plan by Champs Sports.
The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents the Jordan OG Cement Pack
The White/Cement Jordan 4 is one of 2016’s biggest drops. See the entire Jordan 4 fit in the latest Game Plan by Champs Sports.
The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents the Nike Air Force 1 “Pivot Pack”
You can’t forget about the Nike Air Force 1 in 2016. It headlines the “Pivot Pack” in The Game Plan by Champs Sports.
The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents the Jordan Radio Raheem Collection
Learn about the influence of memorable movie character Radio Raheem on the Air Jordan II for the latest Game Plan collection by Champs Sports.
The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents the “Shoeflake” Nike Air Huarache in Black
The Game Plan presents the new “Shoeflake” Nike Air Huarache in all-black, along with a sleek, winter-approved fit—all available at Champ Sports.
The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents the Jordan 72-10 Collection
Michael Jordan’s latest Air Jordan 11 release might be the season’s biggest sneaker drop. See the whole collection in The Game Plan from Champ Sports.
The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents the Jordan Aqua Collection
The Jordan Aqua collection is available this Black Friday at Champs Sports.