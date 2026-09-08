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Sean Sweeney

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Joined February 2015 | 56 posts
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Latest Stories

Joakim Noah got into a "heated exchange" with Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek at practice.

Joakim Noah May Be Traded From Knicks After Heated Exchange With Jeff Hornacek

The New York Knicks are looking to move Joakim Noah after the center got into a heated verbal exchange with coach Jeff Hornacek during practice last week.

Sean Sweeney3153 days ago
Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry shake hands before matching up in Boston.

Steph Curry Still Can't Watch Kyrie Irving's Game 7 Shot

Steph Curry says he still can't watch Kyrie Irving's clutch 3-pointer from Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Sean Sweeney3156 days ago
Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets doesn't want to be traded.

Michael Jordan on Kemba Walker Trade Rumors: 'I'm Not Just Going to Throw Him Away'

In an exclusive interview with 'The Charlotte Observer' last night, Jordan refuted earlier ESPN reports by saying he wasn't looking to trade the All-Star guard.

Sean Sweeney3159 days ago
Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs have a reportedly strained relationship.

Kawhi Leonard’s Injury Rehab Reportedly Straining Relationship With Spurs

All-Star Kawhi Leonard has barely played any NBA games this season because of a right quadricep injury.

Sean Sweeney3160 days ago
Paul Pierce attends a boxing match.

Jalen Rose Calls Paul Pierce 'Petty' Over Celtics Remarks, Pierce Fires Back With '81' Joke

On ESPN, Jalen Rose called out Paul Pierce for his remarks regarding the Boston Celtics honoring Isaiah Thomas on the same night he's scheduled to have his jersey retired.

Sean Sweeney3164 days ago
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Austin Rivers

Matt Barnes Slams Austin Rivers: ‘He Talks a Lot of Trash and Doesn’t Really Back It Up’

Matt Barnes was never one to mince words, and the former NBA player went in on Tuesday, calling current Clippers guard Austin Rivers "arrogant" while blaming his father and coach Doc Rivers for the demise of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Sean Sweeney3165 days ago
DeAndre Jordan during a game against the Kings.

DeAndre Jordan Wants to Be Traded to the Rockets, Says Stephen A. Smith

The L.A. Clippers star has been at the center of NBA Trade Deadline rumors throughout the season and appears to have zeroed in on the Rockets.

Sean Sweeney3166 days ago
Lebron James

Even Cavs Players Are Doubtful They Can Win a Championship This Season

Are LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers more vulnerable than ever in the NBA's Eastern Conference? Even some of the team's veteran players don't believe they can make it back to the NBA Finals for a fourth consecutive season.

Sean Sweeney3166 days ago
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The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents the Jordan French Blue Collection

Right in time for the next “Master” Jordan XII release, here are the details on Champs Sports' Jordan French Blue Collection for the Game Plan.

Sean Sweeney3825 days ago
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The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents the Nike Hybrid Collection

Check out the new Nike Hybrid Game Plan collection from Champs Sports, and get a fresh head start on your Spring wardrobe.

Sean Sweeney3852 days ago
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The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents the Jordan “Master” Collection

Cop the “Master” Air Jordan 12 in The Game Plan by Champs Sports, and sport one of your favorite childhood posters on your feet.

Sean Sweeney3857 days ago

The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents the Valentine’s Day Red-Out Collection

Get in the Valentine’s Day spirit with this collection of red sneakers from The Game Plan by Champs Sports.

Sean Sweeney3871 days ago
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The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents the Jordan OG Cement Pack

The White/Cement Jordan 4 is one of 2016’s biggest drops. See the entire Jordan 4 fit in the latest Game Plan by Champs Sports.

Sean Sweeney3874 days ago

The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents the Nike Air Force 1 “Pivot Pack”

You can’t forget about the Nike Air Force 1 in 2016. It headlines the “Pivot Pack” in The Game Plan by Champs Sports.

Sean Sweeney3878 days ago

The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents the Jordan Radio Raheem Collection

Learn about the influence of memorable movie character Radio Raheem on the Air Jordan II for the latest Game Plan collection by Champs Sports.

Sean Sweeney3901 days ago
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The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents the “Shoeflake” Nike Air Huarache in Black

The Game Plan presents the new “Shoeflake” Nike Air Huarache in all-black, along with a sleek, winter-approved fit—all available at Champ Sports.

Sean Sweeney3928 days ago

The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents the Jordan 72-10 Collection

Michael Jordan’s latest Air Jordan 11 release might be the season’s biggest sneaker drop. See the whole collection in The Game Plan from Champ Sports.

Sean Sweeney3933 days ago
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The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents the Jordan Aqua Collection

The Jordan Aqua collection is available this Black Friday at Champs Sports.

Sean Sweeney3951 days ago

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