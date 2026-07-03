Eddie Huang on the Hollywood Gamble, Creative Ambition, and the Activism Behind ‘Boogie’
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'Boogie' director Eddie Huang speaks candidly on his feature film directorial debut, working with Pop Smoke, and the rise in Asian-American hate crimes.Ural Garrett
Complex Canada sat down with writer, director, and food personality Eddie Huang to talk about his directorial debut and working with late rapper Pop Smoke.Alex Narvaez
Pop Smoke is featured among the cast of the Eddie Huang-directed 'Boogie,' out Friday. Previously unreleased music from Pop is included on the soundtrack.Trace William Cowen
The best new music this week includes songs from Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow, Taylor Swift, and more.Jessica Mckinney