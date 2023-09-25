Krayzie Bone Speaks Out After Hospitalization: ‘Just Fought for Life Literally for 9 Days Straight’ (UPDATE)

UPDATED 10/4, 10:19 a.m. ET: Krayzie Bone says he "fought for [his] life" for nine days after checking into the hospital.

In an update to Instagram on Tuesday, Krayzie shared a photo taken at the hospital and urged fans to "never take life for granted.” He also thanked everyone for their support during the health scare, saying he “needed every last one” of their thoughts and prayers.

"Just fought for life literally for 9 days straight," Krayzie said. "And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way fighting for me. Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last one of them."