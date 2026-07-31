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Hollywood marriages are complicated; the divorces are harder.Amber McKynzie
From the death threats to the three-day ordeal of assaults, here’s what to know about Johnny Deep & Amber Heard's relationship and their court cases.William Goodman
Pop Culture
‘Aquaman’ Producer Speaks on Johnny Depp Fans’ Campaign to Have Amber Heard Removed From Franchise
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' producer Peter Safran addressed Johnny Depp fans' campaign calling for Amber Heard’s removal from the franchise.Brad Callas
'Gully' director Nabil Elderkin looks back at the journey to creating his feature-length directorial debut, 'Gully', working within the studio system, and more.Khal