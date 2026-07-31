Amber Heard

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Cara Delevingne Says She Dated Amber Heard Throughout Johnny Depp Divorce
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne Confirms She Dated Amber Heard Amid Johnny Depp Divorce

The actress finally addresses years of rumors about her connection to Heard and Depp, clarifying what happened after the 'London Fields' speculation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo38 days ago
Johnny Depp attends the "Modì – Three Days On The Wing Of Madness" red carpet during the 19th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 26, 2024 in Rome, Italy.
Pop Culture

Johnny Depp Makes Rare Statement About Amber Heard Trial

Nearly three years after the courtroom saga went viral, the Hollywood icon finally breaks his silence — and has "no regrets."

Maggie Ekberg408 days ago
Johnny Depp wearing sunglasses and a black suit with a white shirt, standing against a green blurred background.
Pop Culture

Johnny Depp Calls Himself a 'Crash Test Dummy' for #MeToo in Amber Heard Trial Aftermath

Depp says he felt abandoned and betrayed by close friends during the trial against his ex-wife.

Alex Ocho410 days ago
Amber Heard
Pop Culture

Amber Heard Reveals She Welcomed Twins, Celebrates ‘Completion’ of Her Family on Mother’s Day

The actress welcomed her first daughter, Oonagh Paige in 2021.

tara mahadevan451 days ago
Amber Heard in a white and black outfit, and Blake Lively in a floral dress, both with red lipstick and styled hair.
Pop Culture

Amber Heard Supports Blake Lively Amid Sexual Harassment Suit

Lively accused her co-star and director of 'It Ends With Us' of sexual harassment.

tara mahadevan591 days ago
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Johnny Depp wearing a tan hat, sunglasses, and a rust-colored suit jacket over a beige shirt, standing against a blue background.
Pop Culture

Johnny Depp Doesn't Hold 'Any Ill Feelings Toward Anyone' Over Amber Heard Trial

The actor says that he doesn't want to hold on to any baggage.

Trey Alston646 days ago
Pop Culture

'Aquaman 2’, ‘Wonka,' and More Bring Christmas Week Box Office Success to $281 Million

'Wonka' led all films on Christmas Day, while the 'Aquaman' sequel, 'The Color Purple,' 'Migration' and 'Anyone But You' were close runner-ups.

Jaelani Turner-Williams950 days ago
jason momoa and amber heard are pictured
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Allegedly Showed Up Drunk to ‘Aquaman’ Sequel Set Dressed Like Johnny Depp

The sequel to the 2018 DCEU film is now set to arrive this December after multiple delays.

Trace William Cowen1031 days ago
Amber and Johnny are pictured in an archival red carpet photo
Pop Culture

Amber Heard Announces 'Very Difficult' Decision to Settle Johnny Depp Defamation Case

In an extended statement shared on Monday, Amber Heard detailed what she said was a "very difficult decision" while looking ahead to what's next.

Trace William Cowen1327 days ago
Johnny Depp is pictured in a court photo
Pop Culture

Google’s 2022 Year in Search: Johnny Depp, Will Smith, Chris Rock Among Top Trending People

As we send off another uniquely challenging year here on Earth, Google has released the 2022 edition of its annual Year in Search retrospective.

Trace William Cowen1339 days ago
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Lily Rose Depp attends the "Wolf" Premiere
Pop Culture

Lily-Rose Depp Explains Why She's Remained Silent on Father Johnny Depp's Defamation Trial

The 23-year-old model/actress hasn't commented on her father's legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, saying she's "not here to answer for anybody."

Joshua Espinoza1359 days ago
Johnny Depp looks on during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse.
Pop Culture

Johnny Depp Appeals $2 Million Awarded to Amber Heard in Defamation Ruling

Depp, who was awarded $15 million, filed an appeal asking the court to overturn the single count of defamation ruled in favor of Amber Heard.

Jose Martinez1372 days ago
Kanye West attends Paris Fashion Week
Music

Kanye West No Longer Working With Johnny Depp’s Attorney Due to His Refusal to Retract Hateful Comments (UPDATE)

Camille Vasquez, one of the attorneys who helped Johnny Depp in his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, has cut ties with Ye, TMZ reports.

Brad Callas1385 days ago
Johnn Depp and Joelle Rich Not Exclusive
Pop Culture

Johnny Depp and Attorney Joelle Rich Reportedly 'Not Exclusive'

Sources have provided conflicting reports about the alleged romance. Some claim the relationship is "serious," while others say the couple isn't exclusive.

Joshua Espinoza1412 days ago
Johnny Depp look at his smartphone with his UK legal Counsel Joelle Rich
Pop Culture

Johnny Depp Reportedly Dating Lawyer Who Represented Him in UK Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp is reportedly dating his lawyer Joelle Rich, who represented the embattled actor during his losing UK trial against 'The Sun' tabloid newspaper.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1414 days ago
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Amber Heard arrives at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 5, 2022
Pop Culture

Amber Heard Hires New Legal Team for Appeal of Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Verdict

Heading into her appeal of the Johnny Depp defamation trial verdict, a spokesperson for actress Amber Heard has confirmed she’s hired a new legal team.

Joe Price1453 days ago
Actress Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Courthouse
Pop Culture

Amber Heard Files to Appeal $10 Million Verdict in Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

The 36-year-old actress filed the appeal on Thursday, nearly a month after a jury awarded Depp $10 million in the highly publicized defamation case.

Joshua Espinoza1477 days ago

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