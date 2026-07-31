Amber Tamblyn

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

the-last-man
Pop Culture

Hulu and FX's 'Y: The Last Man' Series Gets Official Trailer

After over five years in development, the television adaptation of beloved comic series 'Y: The Last Man​​​​​​​' is finally coming to FX and Hulu.

Joe Price1827 days ago
Amber Tamblyn
Pop Culture

Amber Tamblyn Calls Out Rose McGowan’s ‘Shaming’ of Actresses Attending Golden Globes

Amber Tamblyn reassures us that #ChangeIsComing despite McGowan's criticisms.

NoraGrayceOrosz3153 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App