Featured
Twitter users are losing it over a viral video of a Florida man defending his home from an alligator, daringly capturing the reptile inside a trash can.Brad Callas
A now-viral video on TikTok captured the moment an alligator in Florida ate a drone and burst into smoke, and it’s starting to stir up some controversy.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
The harrowing footage shows the moment the handler had her hand lodged in the gator's mouth, with two quick-thinking bystanders offering help.Trace William Cowen
Life
Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Alligator From Mini Golf Course and Beating It to ‘Teach It a Lesson’
Florida authorities say 32-year-old William Hodge admitted to stealing the animal from a golf course, before throwing it around and stomping on it.Joshua Espinoza