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Florida Man Files Lawsuit After Alligator Bites Face
Life

Florida Man Sues Airboat Tour Company Over Alleged Baby Alligator Bite

The company says he ignored warnings. He says there were none. Here’s what the lawsuit reveals about Florida alligator encounters and comparative fault laws.

Bernadette Giacomazzo42 days ago
Clavicular
Pop Culture

Clavicular Reaches Plea Deal In Alligator Shooting, Gets ‘Mogged’ By Judge

He and his co-defendant, Cuban Tarzan, will be avoiding jail time.

Trey Alston62 days ago
Clavicular in a suit stands on a balcony with a cityscape at night in the background.
Pop Culture

Clavicular Charged After Shooting Dead Alligator During Florida Livestream

The streamer faces a misdemeanor after firing a gun at the animal in the Everglades.

Mark Elibert72 days ago
Florida Man Sentenced to Life For Abducting Girl & Feeding Her to Alligators
Pop Culture

Florida Man Sentenced to Life After Leaving 5-Year-Old Girl in Alligator-Infested Everglades

A Florida jury sentenced a man to life for a 1998 child kidnapping after the girl’s body was found in the Everglades.

Bernadette Giacomazzo165 days ago
Florida Woman Tousles 5-Foot Alligator With Bare Hands to Save Her Puppy
Life

Florida Woman Tousles 5-Foot Alligator With Bare Hands to Save Her Puppy

Dax the puppy is safe & sound, but the owner has seen better days.

Bernadette Giacomazzo306 days ago
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Adam Sandler performing on stage, wearing a red and blue jacket, holding a microphone.
Pop Culture

Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to 'Old Friend' Morris the Alligator After 'Happy Gilmore' Star Dies

The reptile lived out his final years at a Colorado gator farm after retiring in 2006.

Alex Ocho428 days ago
Lana Del Rey performance
Music

Lana Del Rey's Rumored New Boyfriend Is an Alligator Tour Guide

The reported couple were seen holding hands at Leeds Festival in the UK over the weekend.

tara mahadevan688 days ago
Alligator on a kitchen floor between an island and cabinets
Life

Florida Woman Says She Was Watching TV on Sofa When Gregarious Gator Waltzed Inside, Made Himself at Home

The nearly eight-foot gator was seen hanging out in the woman's kitchen before local officials showed up and brought his misadventure to an end.

Trace William Cowen829 days ago
American alligator partially submerged in water, with only its head and back visible above the surface
Life

Blind Alligator Seized After Being Kept Illegally In New York Swimming Pool

The alligator had several ailments including blindness in both eyes and spinal complications.

Mark Elibert853 days ago
Pop Culture

Resurfaced Video of Florida Man Subduing Alligator With Garbage Bin Has People Cracking 'GTA VI' Jokes

The video originally surfaced in 2021, but a recent viral post has people joking about the next 'GTA' game.

Joe Price939 days ago
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Sports

Baseball Fan's Emotional Support Alligator Denied Entry Into Philadelphia Phillies Ballpark

The Phillies fan attempted to enter Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday with his six-foot long, 55-pound gator.

Brad Callas1022 days ago
Life

13-Foot Alligator Killed After Being Spotted With Human Remains in Its Mouth in Florida Canal

A large alligator was behind the very disturbing and fatal incident near Tampa, Florida.

Alex Ocho1027 days ago
man in hospital bed
Life

Florida Man Who Lost Arm to Gator While Trying to Pee Behind Bar: ‘It’s Not the End of the World’

The 23-year-old man said there was a wait for the bathroom inside the bar so he went outside to a pond instead.

Trace William Cowen1151 days ago
Police found the body of Taylen Mosley, 2, inside the jaws of an alligator
Life

Florida Father Charged With Murder After Body of Missing 2-Year-Old Son Found in Alligator

Thomas Mosley, will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of the boy's mother, Pashun Jeffery, and their young son Taylen Mosley.

Brad Callas1203 days ago
Coke Bear cast at premiere of new film
Pop Culture

‘Cocaine Bear’ Actors Joke About ‘Adderall Alligator’ and Other Possible Sequels

While 'Cocaine Bear' is still new to the world, the filmmakers behind the inspired-by-true-events story are already joking about other drug-addled animal tales.

Trace William Cowen1240 days ago
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South Carolina man dead after alligator dragged him into Myrtle Beach pond
Life

1 Dead After Alligator Dragged Unsuspecting Person into South Carolina Pond

A Myrtle Beach community yacht club member is dead after an alligator took hold of them near the edge of a retention pond on Friday, police report.

Brad Callas1482 days ago
Florida, Naples, warning sign, no fishing, swimming, beware of alligators.
Life

Florida Man Dies After Going Into Lake With Alligators to Search for Frisbees

A 47-year-old man in Florida was found dead after he decided to look for Frisbees in a lake that had signs warning people of possible alligators.

Jose Martinez1507 days ago

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