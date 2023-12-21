Resurfaced Video of Florida Man Subduing Alligator With Garbage Bin Has People Cracking 'GTA VI' Jokes

The video originally surfaced in 2021, but a recent viral post has people joking about the next 'GTA' game.

Dec 21, 2023
Bruce Bennett via Getty Images
Bruce Bennett via Getty Images

A viral clip of a Florida man miraculously capturing a wild alligator in a garbage bin has people joking about the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI.

In a video that was originally shared online in 2021, per USA Today, Florida man Eugene Bozzi was able to get rid of an alligator on his property by carefully getting into a trash can. "Let me know when the head goes inside," he can be heard in the clip, in which he's sporting Adidas slides and socks. As he flipped the lid of the container, he quickly slid the rest of the alligator inside and took it to a nearby body of water to set free.

The wild video of Bozzi's heroism has resurfaced once again thanks to several viral tweets, and people are seeing it in a new light thanks to the reveal of GTA VI.

Twitter: @TheFigen_

The long-awaited first look at Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI debuted earlier this month, showcasing the locale of the latest entry, the follow-up to 2013's Grand Theft Auto V. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S game will take place in Vice City, Leonida, which is inspired by Miami, Florida.

The trailer gives us plenty to get excited about ahead of its 2025 release, including plenty of moments inspired by real-life Florida stories. A man with crazy face tattoos resembling Florida's Joker man, a woman twerking on a moving car, and an alligator casually strolling into a convenience store. In fact, the record-breaking trailer has two moments with alligator, with another moment showing a man wrestling with one that made its way into a backyard pool.

Fans were quick to notice how Bozzi's viral moment could have, or will, inspire Rockstar Games to include a similar method of alligator disposal in GTA VI when it finally releases in 2025.

Twitter: @RDCworld1

Twitter: @BosnianHD

Twitter: @DannyyTimms

Twitter: @trevordoam

Twitter: @Joycon_Jay

Twitter: @that1detectiv3

Twitter: @clowncountess

Twitter: @ThatFinalBoyy

If you've been living under a rock, get familiar with the Tom Petty-soundtracked trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI here.

Florida ManGTAAlligatorFloridaGrand Theft Auto

Latest in Pop Culture

Steve-O returns to face for this THIRD showdown with the wings of death in the THIRD Annual Hot Ones Holiday Extravaganza! This end-of-year tradition is our way of saying thank you to the fans and raising money for our official Hot Ones charity partner, Common Threads. And what a show we have in store: Sean Evans plays a holiday-themed round of "would you rather?" with kids of Common Threads! Esther Choi (Heat Eaters) cooks Nashville-style Korean fried chicken with Hot Ones legend Chili Klaus! Camera Guy Bill presents the 2023 Hot Ones Awards! And Steve-O takes on the wings of death and discusses his Hot Ones history, Jackass lore, and an elusive stunt he's always wanted to try. His latest special “Steve O’s Bucket List” is now available at SteveO.com We hope you enjoy the show, and if you’re a fan of Hot Ones and First We Feast, we’d appreciate nothing more than a donation to Common Threads—just smash that donation button!Steve-O returns to face for this THIRD showdown with the wings of death in the THIRD Annual Hot Ones Holiday Extravaganza! This end-of-year tradition is our way of saying thank you to the fans and raising money for our official Hot Ones charity partner, Common Threads. And what a show we have in store: Sean Evans plays a holiday-themed round of "would you rather?" with kids of Common Threads! Esther Choi (Heat Eaters) cooks Nashville-style Korean fried chicken with Hot Ones legend Chili Klaus! Camera Guy Bill presents the 2023 Hot Ones Awards! And Steve-O takes on the wings of death and discusses his Hot Ones history, Jackass lore, and an elusive stunt he's always wanted to try. His latest special “Steve O’s Bucket List” is now available at SteveO.com We hope you enjoy the show, and if you’re a fan of Hot Ones and First We Feast, we’d appreciate nothing more than a donation to Common Threads—just smash that donation button!Play button icon
POP-CULTURE

| BY COMPLEX VIDEO

Steve-O Is Extra Naughty For the Hot Ones Holiday Extravaganza | Hot Ones

Searchlight Pictures Poor Things

Powered By

Searchlight Pictures Poor Things