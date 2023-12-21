Resurfaced Video of Florida Man Subduing Alligator With Garbage Bin Has People Cracking 'GTA VI' Jokes

A viral clip of a Florida man miraculously capturing a wild alligator in a garbage bin has people joking about the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI.
In a video that was originally shared online in 2021, per USA Today, Florida man Eugene Bozzi was able to get rid of an alligator on his property by carefully getting into a trash can. "Let me know when the head goes inside," he can be heard in the clip, in which he's sporting Adidas slides and socks. As he flipped the lid of the container, he quickly slid the rest of the alligator inside and took it to a nearby body of water to set free.
The wild video of Bozzi's heroism has resurfaced once again thanks to several viral tweets, and people are seeing it in a new light thanks to the reveal of GTA VI.
The long-awaited first look at Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI debuted earlier this month, showcasing the locale of the latest entry, the follow-up to 2013's Grand Theft Auto V. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S game will take place in Vice City, Leonida, which is inspired by Miami, Florida.
The trailer gives us plenty to get excited about ahead of its 2025 release, including plenty of moments inspired by real-life Florida stories. A man with crazy face tattoos resembling Florida's Joker man, a woman twerking on a moving car, and an alligator casually strolling into a convenience store. In fact, the record-breaking trailer has two moments with alligator, with another moment showing a man wrestling with one that made its way into a backyard pool.
Fans were quick to notice how Bozzi's viral moment could have, or will, inspire Rockstar Games to include a similar method of alligator disposal in GTA VI when it finally releases in 2025.
If you've been living under a rock, get familiar with the Tom Petty-soundtracked trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI here.