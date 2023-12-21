Resurfaced Video of Florida Man Subduing Alligator With Garbage Bin Has People Cracking 'GTA VI' Jokes

A viral clip of a Florida man miraculously capturing a wild alligator in a garbage bin has people joking about the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI.

In a video that was originally shared online in 2021, per USA Today, Florida man Eugene Bozzi was able to get rid of an alligator on his property by carefully getting into a trash can. "Let me know when the head goes inside," he can be heard in the clip, in which he's sporting Adidas slides and socks. As he flipped the lid of the container, he quickly slid the rest of the alligator inside and took it to a nearby body of water to set free.

The wild video of Bozzi's heroism has resurfaced once again thanks to several viral tweets, and people are seeing it in a new light thanks to the reveal of GTA VI.