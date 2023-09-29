Baseball Fan's Emotional Support Alligator Denied Entry Into Philadelphia Phillies Ballpark

A Philadelphia Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday because of his emotional support alligator.

As reported by CNN, the fan attempted to bring Wally, his six-foot long, 55-pound alligator, into the ballpark for the Phillies game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Several posts that have since gone viral on social media feature the gator's owner, Joie Henney, walking Wally on a red leash that reads "Emotional Support Animal."