Florida Woman Says She Was Watching TV on Sofa When Gregarious Gator Waltzed Inside, Made Himself at Home

Quick. Check your kitchen. Is there an alligator in there?

Presumably not, though it’s safe to say the woman who’s in the middle of her self-described “15 minutes of fame” likely thought the same before realizing a gator had not only made his way inside, but had also calmly made himself at home in the kitchen.

Per regional outlet WFLA, Mary Hollenback was watching TV at her home in the Venice area of Florida on Sunday when she heard a noise at her screen door. Within seconds, Hollenback said, she got up to check out the sound for herself, only to realize that a goddamn gator was the culprit.

“Basically, he just pushed on that and it just came open,” Hollenback said, per WPBF 25. “From the time I first heard the door rattle to the time I came around the corner couldn’t’ have been more than 10 or 15 seconds. He was already inside completely.”