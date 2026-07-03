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In the 42 years since Dr. J took flight at the ABA’s first-ever professional slam dunk contest, the NBA’s has become the cornerstone of All-Star weekend — perhaps even supplanting the All-Star Game itself. In honor of the upcoming contest, here are ten greatest dunks ever performed in Slam Dunk Contest history.
Chris Gaine

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Music

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The EGOT winner and the Godmother of Soul helped turn the pregame festivities into a celebration of music, Philadelphia, and America’s 250th anniversary.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
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Brandy Set to Perform the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game

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Bernadette Giacomazzo155 days ago
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Angel Reese Debuts 'Mebounds' Reebok Angel 1 Colorway at WNBA All-Star Game

It's the second colorway of her signature shoe.

Trey Alston363 days ago
Caitlin Clark wearing a T-shirt that says "Pay Us What You Owe Us" at the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19.
Sports

WNBA Players Wear 'Pay Us What You Owe Us' Shirts at All-Star Game

Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, Kelsey Plum, and others wore the shirts to make a statement.

Trey Alston363 days ago
AT&T WNBA All-Star Indy 2025 logo with a silhouette of a basketball player on an orange starry background.
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WNBA All-Star Game to Feature 4-Point Shot Among Other Rule Changes

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will introduce a special four-pointer shot.

Joe Price367 days ago
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Kevin Durant on the court
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Kevin Durant Hates the New NBA All-Star Game Format

Durant would prefer it to be just two teams playing against each other.

Trey Alston577 days ago
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Stephen A. Smith Calls NBA All-Star Game an 'Absolute Travesty' Following Low-Effort Contest

On Monday, the host of ESPN's '<i>First Take'</i> ripped NBA players for their lack of effort in this weekend's event.

Brad Callas879 days ago
Karl Malone during the NBA Legends Brunch Portraits as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend.
Sports

Karl Malone Addresses Backlash Over NBA All-Star Appearance Amid Controversial Past

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James Harden reacts to a timeout during a NBA game.
Sports

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Jose Martinez1261 days ago
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Isiah Thomas Tells Michael Jordan to 'Stop Lying' About Alleged Freeze-Out During 1985 NBA All-Star Game

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Brad Callas1472 days ago
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Jarrett Allen claps back over outfit
Sports

Jarrett Allen Reacts to Getting Roasted for Casual All-Star Weekend Outfit

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Zach Dionne1609 days ago
LeBron James hides his laughter as Kevin Durant chooses Rudy Gobert over James Harden.
Sports

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Jose Martinez1618 days ago
James x Silver
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Adam Silver Responds to LeBron's Criticism of the 2021 All-Star Game

LeBron James said the league's decision to hold an ASG felt like "a slap in the face." The NBA commissioner told reporters he respect's James' point of view.

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BIG3 co founder Ice Cube
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