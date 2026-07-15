Jennifer Hudson and Patti LaBelle Lead Star-Studded MLB All-Star Game Celebration

Jennifer Hudson and Patti LaBelle gave baseball fans far more than a pregame soundtrack, turning the 2026 MLB All-Star Game into a celebration of music, Philadelphia, and America's milestone 250th anniversary.
Before the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park, Hudson delivered a soaring rendition of “America the Beautiful,” while Philadelphia icon LaBelle took center stage for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” backed by the Military District of Washington Joint Chorus and the West Point Band.
The performances were part of MLB's broader America 250 festivities, which leaned heavily into Philadelphia's place in U.S. history. Alongside the musical lineup, hometown actor Miles Teller narrated a pregame tribute celebrating baseball's place in American culture, while players signed a giant replica of the Declaration of Independence before taking the field.
Later in the game, Boyz II Men continued the Philadelphia celebration by leading the league's annual Stand Up To Cancer tribute after the fifth inning.
Hudson's appearance also capped off an especially busy stretch for the EGOT winner. Fresh off the All-Star Game, she'll perform during the FIFA World Cup Final festivities, making baseball one stop in a packed week of high-profile national events.
LaBelle, meanwhile, added another hometown moment to a career that has long made her one of Philadelphia's most celebrated cultural ambassadors. The "Godmother of Soul" has spent decades representing the city on some of entertainment's biggest stages.
The pairing also carried a personal connection beyond the ballpark. During a 2023 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, LaBelle spoke warmly about the bond the two singers have built over the years. Reflecting on Hudson's preparation for portraying Aretha Franklin in Respect, LaBelle recalled, "Aretha and I, we performed live together, so she wanted some 'Respect' information."
She added that helping Hudson felt natural because "I feel as though I'm her second mama." LaBelle went even further, calling Hudson "like my other daughter," while Hudson responded, "You're such a blessing. To have Patti LaBelle sitting here — this is what I dreamt about."