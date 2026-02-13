Brandy Set to Perform the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game

Per People, the Grammy-winning singer will perform the U.S. national anthem ahead of the NBA All-Star Game on February 15 in Los Angeles.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend is stacking its lineup with more than just elite basketball talent, and Brandy is set to take center stage for one of the night’s biggest moments.

The All-Star Game tips off at 5 p.m. ET, with pregame festivities—including Brandy’s performance—scheduled to air on NBC and stream via Peacock. The anthem slot places her among a select group of artists chosen to open one of the NBA’s most-watched annual broadcasts.

She won’t be the only vocalist representing on game night. Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan is slated to perform “O Canada,” giving the pregame ceremony an international presence.

Composer John Tesh is also part of the lineup, performing his well-known sports theme “Roundball Rock” live in an arena setting for the first time.

Outside of the main event, the NBA has built a full weekend of music tied to its marquee competitions. The three-day celebration, running from February 13 through February 15, includes the Rising Stars Challenge, Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest, and the Celebrity Game—all paired with live performances.

Ludacris will headline the weekend, taking the stage ahead of the Slam Dunk Contest at the Intuit Dome. He’s also scheduled to appear during the NBA Crossover fan experience earlier in the weekend. Meanwhile, rising artist Shaboozey is set to close out the fan-focused concert series in Los Angeles.