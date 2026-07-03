Featured
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took to his Substack on Monday to call out Kyrie Irving for the Brooklyn Nets point guard's endorsement of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.Brad Callas
The back-and-forth first kicked off when Budden noted that comedian Andrew Schultz interviewed Jones—whom he called “KKK guy”—and Jones must have caught wind.Brenton Blanchet
From early legends like Royce Gracie to double champs such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, here are the GOATs of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.R.M. Schneiderman
As the UFC prepares for its Freedom 250 card at the White House, here are the 20 greatest bouts in the promotion's history.R.M. Schneiderman