Alex Jones

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Ye sits outdoors wearing an American flag-themed jacket and a baseball cap, resting his chin on his hand.
Music

Kanye West's Hitler-Praising Alex Jones Interview Seemingly Referenced in School Graduation Speech

“We are committed to learning from this experience,” the school district’s superintendent tells Complex.

Trace William Cowen38 days ago
A woman wearing a floral apron is shown in her kitchen, speaking directly to the camera in two side-by-side images
Pop Culture

TikToker Fired for Unapologetically Using N-Word: 'Thanks Black Community for Helping to Launch My New Career in Conservative Media'

Trad-wife influencer Llddis defended her use of the n-word in a new post, saying it's a First Amendment right.

Jaelani Turner-Williams766 days ago
Man wearing a cap and sports team attire with logo, looking serious
Sports

Aaron Rodgers Responds to Report About Him Pushing Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theories

The New York Jets quarterback was accused of spreading baseless claims that the 2012 school shooting was a "government inside job."

Joshua Espinoza856 days ago
Life

Sandy Hook Families Offer to Settle Alex Jones' $1.5 Billion Legal Debt for a Minimum of $85 Million

Sandy Hook families who won nearly $1.5 billion in legal judgments against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for calling the 2012 Connecticut school shooting a hoax have offered to settle that debt for only pennies on the dollar — at least $85 million over 10 years.

Associated Press963 days ago
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InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court
Life

Alex Jones Files for Bankruptcy After $1.5 Billion Sandy Hook Verdict

Fresh off his derided interview with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy.

Joe Price1324 days ago
kanye says he likes hitler on alex jones
Music

Kanye West Criticized for Hitler-Praising Alex Jones Interview, Gets Suspended From Twitter (UPDATE)

Ye has faced intense scrutiny for his Hitler-praising interview with Alex Jones, and has since been banned from Twitter for posting a swastika.

Joe Price1325 days ago
Alex Jones and Elon Musk are pictured
Life

Alex Jones Won’t Be Allowed to Return to Twitter, According to Elon Musk

Donald Trump, meanwhile, has been reinstated on the platform after being "permanently" suspended in connection with the fatal Capitol riot last year.

Trace William Cowen1335 days ago
InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media
Life

Alex Jones Requests New Trial After Billion-Dollar Sandy Hook Verdict (UPDATE)

The far-right media figure was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to the families of Sandy Hook victims. Jones spent years claiming the massacre was a hoax.

Joshua Espinoza1364 days ago
InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media
Life

Alex Jones Ordered to Pay Sandy Hook Families $965 Million for False Crisis Actors Claims, Jones Responds

Far-right conspiracy theorist and InfoWars founder Alex Jones has been ordered to $965 million in damages to the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims.

Joe Price1375 days ago
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Alex Jones speaks to supporters of US President Donald Trump
Life

Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents Nearly $50 Million in Damages, Jury Rules (UPDATE)

The parents of a 6-year-old victim sued Jones in 2018, originally seeking $150 million for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Joshua Espinoza1443 days ago
Alex Jones is pictured screaming and holding up a fist
Life

Alex Jones’ Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Legal Fallout Over False Sandy Hook Claims

Alex Jones is known for, among other things, having spread claims of a school shooting hoax. In 2019, Jones admitted the shooting in question was real.

Trace William Cowen1552 days ago
Alex Jones is pictured pointing to the sky
Life

Alex Jones’ ‘Desperate’ $1.56M Settlement Offer in Defamation Lawsuit Rejected by Families of Sandy Hook Victims

The conspiracy theorist and InfoWars personality is facing multiple lawsuits in connection with false hoax claims he made about the 2012 shooting.

Trace William Cowen1571 days ago
Alex Jones, the founder of right-wing media group Infowars, addresses a crowd of pro-Trump protesters
Life

Alex Jones' Wife Arrested for Domestic Violence on Christmas Eve

According to online records, 43-year-old Erika Wulff Jones was booked into Travis County Jail on Friday for causing bodily injury to a family member.

Joshua Espinoza1665 days ago
Alex Jones during a 'Stop the Steal' event
Life

Alex Jones Found Guilty by Default in All Sandy Hook Defamation Suits After Calling School Shooting a ‘Hoax’

Alex Jones was found liable by default in a defamation case brought on by the families of Sandy Hook victims, after he claimed the shooting was a "hoax."

Brenton Blanchet1706 days ago
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Life

Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Loses 2 Lawsuits Filed Against Him by Sandy Hook Parents

These are far from the only legal actions that have been taken against the Infowars host and conspiracist over his spreading of false Sandy Hook claims.

Trace William Cowen1751 days ago

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