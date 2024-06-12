TikToker Lilly Gaddis—a.k.a. Llddis—has lost her job after refusing to apologize for using the n-word in a video.

In a TikTok posted on her now-deactivated account, the trad-wife influencer discussed the misconception of women being gold diggers, using racist and offensive terms including "fresh off the boat."

The real shocker came when Gaddis, who's white, said, "Everybody I know who's married right now, they're married to broke-ass n***as."