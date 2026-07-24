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3D text reading "Hip Hop Grandmaster Awards" on a dark background with stage equipment.
Music

Dr. Dre, Nas, Scarface, and More Honored as Hip Hop Legends at Paid in Full’s 3rd Grandmaster Awards

Kool G Rap and Grand Puba got their flowers at the third annual gala that celebrates hip hop's past, present, and future.

Alex Ocho278 days ago
Kyrie Irving in a Dallas Mavericks jersey, arms crossed, next to Van Jones smiling, wearing glasses and a red and black outfit.
Sports

Kyrie Irving, Ms. Rachel, and Boots Riley Criticize Van Jones Over ‘Dead Gaza Baby’ Comment

Van Jones accused Iran and Qatar of running "a disinformation campaign" on social media.

Joe Price292 days ago
Kim Kardashian wearing sunglasses and a black outfit with a diamond necklace, standing outdoors.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Announces She’s ‘Finally’ Graduated Law Program After 6 Years

The SKIMS founder celebrated the milestone with an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

Alex Ocho429 days ago
Van Jones attends Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary
Pop Culture

Van Jones Welcomes Child to 'Consciously Co-Parent' With Friend

Van Jones has welcomed his third child to the world earlier this month after a decision to become “conscious co-parents” with a longtime friend.

Brenton Blanchet1624 days ago
van-jones
Pop Culture

Van Jones Responds to Rumors He's Dating Kim Kardashian

Political commentator and lawyer Van Jones addressed rumors that have been circulating over the last few months about him dating Kim Kardashian.

Jordan Rose1788 days ago
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reform alliance
Life

Meek Mill and Michael Rubin's REFORM Alliance Announce Robert Rooks as New CEO, Van Jones Joins Executive Board

Meek Mill and Michael Rubin's REFORM Alliance is ushering in a new CEO, criminal justice activist Robert Rooks, while Van Jones joins the Executive Board.

tara mahadevan1992 days ago
meek hov
Life

Michigan Passes Set of Prison Reform Laws Backed by Meek Mil, Jay-Z, and Michael Rubin's REFORM Alliance

Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and Michael Rubin's criminal justice reform organization REFORM Alliance has landed another major victory, this time in Michigan.

tara mahadevan2027 days ago
Van Jones
Life

People Call Out Van Jones for Thinking Kamala Harris Walked Out to Beyoncé for Her Victory Speech

The CNN commentator was immediately roasted on social media for mixing up Mary J. Blige and Beyoncé.

Joshua Espinoza2086 days ago
TV host Ellen Degeneres and singer songwriter Pharrell Williams
Pop Culture

Pharrell, Ellen DeGeneres, Kenya Barris and More Push for Juneteenth to Become a National Holiday

Pharrell has joined forces with Ellen DeGeneres, Van Jones, and Kenya Barris to back a campaign that seeks to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

Xavier Hamilton2217 days ago
Meek Mill and Van Jones
Music

Van Jones Is Confident Meek Mill's Conviction Will Be Overturned in 3-6 Weeks

Jones says the defense and prosecution are calling for a retrial.

Joshua Espinoza2566 days ago
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kim
Life

Kim Kardashian Shares Her Perspective on the College Cheating Scandal

Kim Kardashian's interest in criminal justice reform has led her to law school.

tara mahadevan2653 days ago
Entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West during an interview
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Defends Plans to Become a Lawyer: 'You Can Create Your Own Lanes Just as I Am'

Kim K took to social media to fire back at critics while also trying to inspire others to achieve their dreams.

Xavier Hamilton2658 days ago
Van Jones and Meek Mill
Music

Meek Mill and Van Jones Help Introduce Bipartisan Probation Reform Bill

The REFORM Alliance co-chairs introduced the Pennsylvania legislation alongside Michael Rubin, Rep. Jordan Harris, and Rep. Sheryl Delozier.

Joshua Espinoza2671 days ago

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