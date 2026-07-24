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The hosts criticized Jones over his pasts comments in support of former president Trump: "You’ve lost a lot of people who trusted you," Anna Navarro said.Joshua Espinoza
Longtime activist Van Jones has a new role: bringing rappers and business tycoons together to fix the parole and probation systems.Shawn Setaro
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Cam'ron and Jim Jones are at odds once again. We break down the reasons behind their beef and trace the tumultuous history of Dipset's rise and fall.Will Schube