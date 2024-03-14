Aaron Rodgers Responds to Report About Him Pushing Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theories

Aaron Rodgers insists he’s not a Sandy Hook truther.

On Wednesday, March 13, CNN published a damning report alleging Rodgers had pushed a baseless conspiracy theory regarding the 2012 school shooting that occurred in Newtown, Connecticut. Sources told the outlet that the New York Jets quarterback had dismissed the deadly tragedy as a hoax and believed it “never happened.”

“All those children never existed,” an insider recalled Rodgers saying. “… They’re all making it up. They’re all actors.”

The NFL star addressed the allegations via X (formerly) on Thursday, claiming he never shared such a conspiracy theory.

“As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy,” the potential vice presidential candidate wrote. “I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place. Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community.”