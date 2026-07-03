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Here are the best of the Marvel TV and movie villains in the MCU, ranked from wackest to realest. It's an all out battle for supremacy for the top spot, and a few weak links clawing at a spot in the top 15.Frazier Tharpe
From Captain America to the original X-Men, here are the major characters who (probably) won't survive Marvel's next multiverse-shattering event.Marc Griffin
The best movies on Disney+ to stream right now. Including West Side Story, Turning Red, The Lion King, Beauty and The Beast, Toy Story 4, & more.Andy Herrera
Per Deadline, actor Anthony Mackie has inked a deal with Disney and Marvel Studios to play the Avenger after portraying the MCU superhero Falcon.Joshua Espinoza