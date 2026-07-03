Agents of SHIELD

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Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), next to a life-size Lego Capt. Marvel during a media event at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, on Friday, Apr 5, 2019.
Pop Culture

Your First Look at the New LEGO Helicarrier Set From Marvel

Coming June 1, the set contains 3,057 pieces and six minifigures.

Holly Riordan113 days ago
Kevin Feige speaks at the Marvel Studios Panel during 2019 Comic Con International.
Pop Culture

ABC and Kevin Feige Reportedly Discussing Superhero Series for the Network

ABC's remaining Marvel series 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' will conclude later this year.

Jose Martinez2382 days ago
In this photo illustration a Marvel seen displayed on a smartphone.
Pop Culture

Marvel TV Is Being Shut Down

The few remaining shows on Marvel Television will be folded into Marvel Studios.

Jose Martinez2411 days ago
marvel comic books comic con
Pop Culture

Marvel Bringing Live-Action 'Ghost Rider' and 'Helstrom' Series to Hulu

After canceling several shows on Netflix, the comic book giant will be taking two of its newest shows to Hulu.

Kyle Shokeye2635 days ago
Samuel L. Jackson
Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson Still Wants Nick Fury in a ‘Black Panther’ Film

Samuel L. Jackson wanted Nick Fury to be in 'Black Panther' like everyone else.

Victoria L. Johnson2964 days ago
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'Agents of SHIELD' season 5 premiere
Pop Culture

Watch the First 17 Minutes of the 'Agents of SHIELD' Season 5 Premiere

Marvel's premiere series returns to ABC on December 1.

Khal3156 days ago
Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D
Pop Culture

‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Star Chloe Bennet Reveals Why She Changed Her Name: ‘Hollywood Is Racist’

The Asian-American actress also praised Ed Skrein for dropping out of 'Hellboy' after whitewashing concerns.

juliarp3243 days ago
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Pop Culture

There's Going to Be a New Show About Mockingbird From 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

ABC ordered a series on the 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D' character Mockingbird.

fridagarza3984 days ago
Pop Culture

'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Spinoff Halted By ABC And Marvel

Marvel fans were divided on the spinoff following rumors of its secretive development.

Trace William Cowen4089 days ago
Pop Culture

'Agent Carter's' Chad Michael Murray Wants to Bring Gambit to Obnoxiously Handsome Life

'Agent Carter's' Chad Michael Murray Wants to Bring Gambit to Obnoxiously Handsome Life

Hanuman Welch4169 days ago
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Pop Culture

More "Avengers: Age of Ultron" Footage On the Way

Marvel is going to release more "Avengers: Age of Ultron" footage.

Christopher Spata4284 days ago
Pop Culture

The "Avengers: Age of Ultron" Trailer Has Leaked Online

The "Avengers: Age of Ultron" trailer has leaked online.

Christopher Spata4286 days ago
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Pop Culture

Former "Wonder Woman" Trades In D.C. Universe for Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." casts Adrianne Palicki as "Mockingbird."

Debbie Encalada4350 days ago
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Pop Culture

Xena Warrior Princess Lucy Lawless Is Headed to "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Lucy Lawless, a.k.a. Xena Warrior Princess, has been cast to star in the second season of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Andrew Gruttadaro4379 days ago

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