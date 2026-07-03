Captain America: The Winter Soldier

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Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan
Pop Culture

This Is What a 'Captain America: Winter Soldier' Fight Scene Looks Like Before CGI

The clip has been making the rounds on Reddit.

Gavin Evans2675 days ago
Ryan Coogler
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Explains Why a Big MCU Character Isn't in 'Black Panther'

Ryan Coogler left this character out of 'Black Panther' for a reason.

Victoria L. Johnson3069 days ago
Pop Culture

Anthony Mackie Will Finally Get to Play Jesse Owens in Biopic

Mackie is going for the gold.

Erik Abriss4140 days ago
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Pop Culture

Marvel Hates Money, and Is Refusing to Make a Black Widow Movie

Marvel must hate making money; it's the only explanation why they won't make a Black Widow movie.

Doug Sibor4363 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Hail Hydra': The Only Meme You'll Ever Need Thanks to "Captain America: The Winter Soldier"

Captain America: The Winter Soldier was damn near perfect. Hail Hydra as a meme is flawless.

Hanuman Welch4484 days ago
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Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson Confirms a Return to "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Find out when Samuel L. Jackson will return as Nick Fury on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Jason Serafino4485 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" Makes Record-Breaking $96.2 Million Opening Weekend

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" makes a record-breaking $96.2 million opening weekend at the box office.

Diane Cho4486 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" Is Actually About Obama's Terror-Suspect Kill List

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" is actually a political thriller and the most complex summer blockbuster with spandex.

holahavito4488 days ago
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Pop Culture

Win Two Tickets to See "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" on IMAX

Enter for a chance to win two tickets to see "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" on IMAX.

Complex4492 days ago
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Pop Culture

Chris Evans Wants to Quit Acting and Direct Full Time

The American dream.

holahavito4498 days ago

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