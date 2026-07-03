Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange is a Marvel Comics superhero and a key figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since his 2016 debut in *Doctor Strange*. Once a skilled neurosurgeon, he transforms into the Master of the Mystic Arts, wielding magic that manipulates time, space, and reality. His distinctive ability to harness the Eye of Agamotto and the Cloak of Levitation sets him apart within the MCU’s blend of science fiction and mysticism. Doctor Strange’s relevance traces back to his role as the MCU’s gateway to the multiverse, introducing alternate realities that expand narrative possibilities. His central part in crossover events like *Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness* and the *Avengers* films drives fan theories and deepens engagement with the franchise’s evolving mythos. Fans return to his stories for the complex exploration of magic intersecting with superhero action, making him a unique figure in the MCU’s cosmic hierarchy.

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