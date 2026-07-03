33 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' References and Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed
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Here are 33 references and Easter eggs in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' that you might have missed, including those mid and end credits scenes.Kevin Wong
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Benedict Cumberbatch Talks Working With Xochitl Gomez and the Most Challenging Part of Making 'Doctor Strange' 2
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Benedict Cumberbatch is back as Doctor Stephen Strange in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' out in theaters Friday, May 6. Here's our review.William Goodman
Benedict is back for more multiverse-complicated strangeness, this time with the beloved Sam Raimi in the director's chair. Here's what people are saying.Trace William Cowen