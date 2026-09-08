Hanuman Welch
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The 30 Best Arcade Video Games of the 1990s
These are the best arcade games of the 90s. Your favorites might not be on this list, but let's be honest with ourselves here, not every cabinet that dropped in the 90s was amazing. We do, however, guarantee that some of your favorites are definitely on this list.
The 40 Sexiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time (For Sex)
From the car scene in 'Titanic' to the steamy threesome in 'The Dreamers', these are the 40 sexiest, hottest, seductive movie sex scenes filmed in Hollywood.
Everything We Know About the New "Star Wars" Movie (And 5 Things We Wish We Knew)
Can't wait until Dec. 18? We've got it covered with a primer to tide you over.
'My Idol' is the Chinese App Currently Haunting, Disfiguring the Internets
My Idol is an app from China that's completely disfiguring the internet.
Cop or Drop: Let's Play 'Mortal Kombat X' and Find Out Where All the Bodies Are Hidden
Mortal Kombat X is the best Mortal Kombat in a generation. We play and review the new title here.
Retail Android Debuts in Japan on 4/20, Can Definitely Tell You're High Right Now
Japan celebrates 4/20 by unveiling an android that is both terrifying and knows you're very, very high.
"Call of Duty: Black Ops III" Confirmed by Activision With Cryptic Teaser Trailer
Call of Duty: Black Ops III is coming and here's the first teaser trailer.
A "Harry Potter/Grand Theft Auto" Crossover...Sort of
Daniel Radcliffe may star in a Grand Theft Auto movie.
Police Could Soon Use Laser Weapons Capable of 'Temporarily Blinding' Targets
Police could be using lasers to blind citizens as soon as this year.
US Marines Now Able to Guide Missiles, Angry Bird Scores From iPads
What's the best way to fire missiles from the battlefield? Like everything else, there's an app for that.
Taco Bell is Working on a Delivery Service, No Reason to Leave Home Ever Again
Taco Bell delivery could soon very well be a thing.
The FBI is Getting Fat From Sitting on the Internet All Day
The FBI is Getting Fat From Sitting on the Internet All Day
Kim Jong-Un Gathering North Korean Women for His Personal 'Pleasure Squads'
Kim Jong-Un is putting together a special squad of beautiful women....a pleasure squad.
Flakka is the New Designer Drug in Florida Making Bath Salts Look Like Gluten-Free Luna Bars
Flakka is the new designer drug devastating Florida.
'The Flash's' Candice Patton on the Scarlet Speedster, the Best Super Powers, and Cheerleading for the Dallas Cowboys
The Flash's Candice Patton on perfect super powers and almost being a Dallas Cowboy cheerleader.
Senior Citizens Break Hips, Beats to Beastie Boys Classic "Fight For Your Right To Party"
Even the nursing home is lit.
Squid Protein Could Grant U.S. Soldiers With Functioning Cloaking Devices
Could squids make US soldiers invisible? Researchers say maybe.
"Bloodborne" Makes Me Want to Be Better at Life: A Sadist's First Impressions
Bloodborne on the PS4 is the first must own title of 2015.