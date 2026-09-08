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Hanuman Welch

Joined July 2014 | 1873 posts
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The 30 Best Arcade Video Games of the 1990s

These are the best arcade games of the 90s. Your favorites might not be on this list, but let's be honest with ourselves here, not every cabinet that dropped in the 90s was amazing. We do, however, guarantee that some of your favorites are definitely on this list.

Hanuman Welch3122 days ago
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The 40 Sexiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time (For Sex)

From the car scene in 'Titanic' to the steamy threesome in 'The Dreamers', these are the 40 sexiest, hottest, seductive movie sex scenes filmed in Hollywood.

Hanuman Welch3837 days ago

Everything We Know About the New "Star Wars" Movie (And 5 Things We Wish We Knew)

Can't wait until Dec. 18? We've got it covered with a primer to tide you over.

Hanuman Welch3949 days ago

'My Idol' is the Chinese App Currently Haunting, Disfiguring the Internets

My Idol is an app from China that's completely disfiguring the internet.

Hanuman Welch4164 days ago

Cop or Drop: Let's Play 'Mortal Kombat X' and Find Out Where All the Bodies Are Hidden

Mortal Kombat X is the best Mortal Kombat in a generation. We play and review the new title here.

Hanuman Welch4167 days ago
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Retail Android Debuts in Japan on 4/20, Can Definitely Tell You're High Right Now

Japan celebrates 4/20 by unveiling an android that is both terrifying and knows you're very, very high.

Hanuman Welch4168 days ago

"Call of Duty: Black Ops III" Confirmed by Activision With Cryptic Teaser Trailer

Call of Duty: Black Ops III is coming and here's the first teaser trailer.

Hanuman Welch4179 days ago

A "Harry Potter/Grand Theft Auto" Crossover...Sort of

Daniel Radcliffe may star in a Grand Theft Auto movie.

Hanuman Welch4179 days ago

Police Could Soon Use Laser Weapons Capable of 'Temporarily Blinding' Targets

Police could be using lasers to blind citizens as soon as this year.

Hanuman Welch4180 days ago

US Marines Now Able to Guide Missiles, Angry Bird Scores From iPads

What's the best way to fire missiles from the battlefield? Like everything else, there's an app for that.

Hanuman Welch4181 days ago
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Taco Bell is Working on a Delivery Service, No Reason to Leave Home Ever Again

Taco Bell delivery could soon very well be a thing.

Hanuman Welch4181 days ago

The FBI is Getting Fat From Sitting on the Internet All Day

The FBI is Getting Fat From Sitting on the Internet All Day

Hanuman Welch4182 days ago

Kim Jong-Un Gathering North Korean Women for His Personal 'Pleasure Squads'

Kim Jong-Un is putting together a special squad of beautiful women....a pleasure squad.

Hanuman Welch4186 days ago
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Flakka is the New Designer Drug in Florida Making Bath Salts Look Like Gluten-Free Luna Bars

Flakka is the new designer drug devastating Florida.

Hanuman Welch4186 days ago
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'The Flash's' Candice Patton on the Scarlet Speedster, the Best Super Powers, and Cheerleading for the Dallas Cowboys

The Flash's Candice Patton on perfect super powers and almost being a Dallas Cowboy cheerleader.

Hanuman Welch4188 days ago
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Squid Protein Could Grant U.S. Soldiers With Functioning Cloaking Devices

Could squids make US soldiers invisible? Researchers say maybe.

Hanuman Welch4192 days ago

"Bloodborne" Makes Me Want to Be Better at Life: A Sadist's First Impressions

Bloodborne on the PS4 is the first must own title of 2015.

Hanuman Welch4195 days ago

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