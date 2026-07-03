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A character in tactical gear with a skull mask and British flag patches, wearing headphones and goggles.
Pop Culture

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4' to Debut This October: Watch the New Trailer

With 'GTA VI' arriving just a month later, the back half of 2026 is shaping up to be a massive boon for the gaming industry.

Trace William Cowen51 days ago
A visitor plays the game 'Call of Duty' of Activision on a mobile phone
Pop Culture

FTC Moves to Block Microsoft’s $69 Billion Activision Acquisition

The Federal Trade Commission filed an antitrust lawsuit against the tech giant, arguing the acquisition deal would suppress competitors and harm consumers.

Joshua Espinoza1317 days ago
Activision and Blizzard logos
Pop Culture

Judge Approves $18 Million Settlement for Activision Blizzard Sexual Harassment Accusers

After Activision Blizzard was investigated over rampant claims of sexual harassment, a California judge has approved an $18 million settlement.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1571 days ago
Posters outside a GameStop advertise the highly anticipated video game, "Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3."
Pop Culture

Next Three 'Call of Duty' Games Will Reportedly Be Released on PlayStation

Bloomberg reports that the next three 'Call of Duty' games will still be available on Playstation consoles because of a prior agreement made by Activision.

Jordan Rose1634 days ago
A logo for the Microsoft company building is pictured
Pop Culture

Microsoft Acquiring Activision Blizzard in Massive Deal Worth $68.7 Billion

According to a press release, the massive gaming deal has already been approved by both boards and is expected to close in fiscal year 2023.

Trace William Cowen1642 days ago
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Sign on facade of office of videogame publisher Activision in the Silicon Beach area of Los Angeles, California.
Life

California Sues Activision Blizzard Over Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Allegations (UPDATE)

Activision Blizzard is being accused of promoting a "frat boy culture" in which female employees where subjected to sexual harassment and discrimination.

Jose Martinez1822 days ago
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
Pop Culture

'Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2' Remastered in HD is a Game Changer

Activision remastered the classic Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 with a ton of new graphics and features. Available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Anslem Rocque2144 days ago
The 'Overwatch' logo is displayed during the 'Paris Games Week'
Pop Culture

'Diablo' and 'Overwatch' TV Series' Could Be Coming, According to Blizzard Exec's LinkedIn

Blizzard could be on the verge of (more) big things.

Gavin Evans2341 days ago
The Campaign
Pop Culture

Watch Call of Duty League's New Docuseries 'The Campaign'

The web series follows the Chicago Huntsmen as they prepare for the much-anticipated Call of Duty League tournament.

Joshua Espinoza2368 days ago
Modern Warfare
Pop Culture

PROMO: Prepare to Go Dark with ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’

Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare features special day and night modes in multiplayer games making it the best yet in the popular franchise.

Shenequa A. Golding2452 days ago
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This is a picture of Call of Duty.
Pop Culture

'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Breaks Day One Digital Sales Record

'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' breaks the franchise's day one digital sales record.

Xavier Hamilton2833 days ago
Pop Culture

The next 'Call of Duty' Game Will Be Set in Space

We're going to unofficially give it the title 'Call of Duty: Lost (Hours of free time) in Space'.

Jerry Gadiano3762 days ago
Pop Culture

Family of Angolan Rebel Leader Sues Activision for Portrayal in 'Call of Duty: Black Ops II'

The family of Angolan rebel leader Jonas Sivimbi is trying to sue Activision for €1 million for his depiction in 'Call of Duty: Black Ops II'

Jerry Gadiano3837 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Watch The New Trailer For 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5'

Activision hops back on four wheels for the newest entry in the Tony Hawk franchise.

Trace William Cowen4023 days ago
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