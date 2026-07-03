Tamir Rice’s Mother Calls Out Shaun King After ‘Toxic’ Conversation: ‘God Will Deal With You, White Man’ (UPDATE)
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Life
Samaria Rice shared an open letter to Shaun King in which she reflected on a "very toxic and uncomfortable" conversation the two recently had.Trace William Cowen
When playing 'Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time' (which is out now), it's probably best to always remember: if at first you don't succeed, try try again."Kevin Wong
Call of Duty League kicked off its inaugural esports season in Minneapolis where the Minnesota Røkkr hosted professional teams from around the world.Austin Boykins
Pop Culture
We Caught up with Kurupt FM and Krept & Konan at the 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' Preview Event
Talking games with Brentford's finest.Wil Jones