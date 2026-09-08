Shenequa A. Golding
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Lexus
Kraft Heinz CMO Todd Kaplan Goes Beyond and Behind The Data
For Kaplan, the secret sauce to great marketing can’t be found in a spreadsheet.
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Hulu
‘It was the beginning of everything’: Jordan Brand CMO Talks AJ1’s Impact on Sneaker Culture
Chief Marketing Officer of Jordan Brand Caitlin Sargent offers a glimpse into what life would be like without the Air Jordan 1s through the Unbannable campaign.
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Verizon Fios
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Valentino Beauty
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Peacock
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Gatorade
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Christian Louboutin
Claima Stories Dares Entrepreneurs to Dream Big
Bimma Williams and BJ Frogozo took their Claima Stories podcast to the Dreamville Festival to chat with Founder Ibrahim “IB” Hamad about dream chasing.
LIFEWTR Brings Diverse Artists Into Focus with 'Life Unseen'
LifeWtr teamed up with Issa Rae to bring the works of twenty diverse artists to the forefront with its Life Unseen campaign.