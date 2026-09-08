Shenequa A. Golding Portrait

Shenequa A. Golding

Joined October 2019 | 28 posts
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Latest Stories

A man with long braided hair sits on a chair, wearing a dark ribbed outfit, looking thoughtfully at the camera.

Lorenzo McCloud is Mastering the Old-School Handshake in a Digital World

Shenequa A. Golding205 days ago
Lexus

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Lexus

A speaker on stage addresses a large seated audience under a canopy at an outdoor event.

Kraft Heinz CMO Todd Kaplan Goes Beyond and Behind The Data

For Kaplan, the secret sauce to great marketing can’t be found in a spreadsheet.

Shenequa A. Golding274 days ago
A film strip featuring Michael Jordan wearing Nike sneakers, dunking in a Bulls jersey. The word "UNBANNABLE" with the Jumpman logo.

‘It was the beginning of everything’: Jordan Brand CMO Talks AJ1’s Impact on Sneaker Culture

Chief Marketing Officer of Jordan Brand Caitlin Sargent offers a glimpse into what life would be like without the Air Jordan 1s through the Unbannable campaign.

Shenequa A. Golding441 days ago
A person wearing a gas mask and dark clothing carves an ice sculpture with "1800" on it, in a studio setting with plants and bottles.

Mr. Flower Fantastic and 1800 Tequila Brought a Taste of Jalisco to All-Star Weekend

Shenequa A. Golding577 days ago
1800 tequila

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1800 tequila

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A man in white clothing stands in a grassy field at dusk, with a classic car in the background and a cityscape to the right.

See Tennessee's Own Kane Brown at Verizon 5G’s Nashville Concert

Shenequa A. Golding634 days ago
Verizon Fios

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Verizon Fios

A man with dreadlocks, wearing white sunglasses and jewelry, poses confidently in a translucent jacket. Inset shows a blurred, grayscale image of him adjusting his glasses.

Jacquees to Hit Atlanta for Verizon 5G’s Concerts in the City Series

Shenequa A. Golding637 days ago
Verizon Fios

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Verizon Fios

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Find The Perfect Fragrance For Your Loved Ones With Valentino Beauty

Shenequa A. Golding660 days ago
Valentino Beauty

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Valentino Beauty

breland-verizon-speakeasy-concert-series-chicago

BRELAND Brings Soulful Sounds to the Verizon Speakeasy Concert Series

Shenequa A. Golding756 days ago
Verizon Fios

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Verizon Fios

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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition Has Everything You Didn’t Know You Needed

Shenequa A. Golding758 days ago
Samsung Galaxy

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Samsung Galaxy

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Maeta

Songstress Maeta Kicks Off the Verizon Speakeasy Concert Series in Philly

Shenequa A. Golding770 days ago
Verizon Fios

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Verizon Fios

This image features athletes posing in various sports settings: a man in casual clothes, another with soccer gear, two women in stylish outfits, and more

The Gatorade Players Of The Year Have It All

Shenequa A. Golding788 days ago
Gatorade

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Gatorade

Collage of assorted sports-themed images including individuals with basketballs, running, and in athletic wear

Meet The 2023-2024 Gatorade National Players Of The Year

Shenequa A. Golding889 days ago
Gatorade

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Gatorade

Christian Louboutin Gives The ’90s Its Flowers With This New Astroloubi Sneaker

Shenequa A. Golding1113 days ago
Christian Louboutin

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Christian Louboutin

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Claima Stories Dreamville Festival Updated Lead Image

Claima Stories Dares Entrepreneurs to Dream Big

Bimma Williams and BJ Frogozo took their Claima Stories podcast to the Dreamville Festival to chat with Founder Ibrahim “IB” Hamad about dream chasing.

Shenequa A. Golding1617 days ago
LifeWtr Life Unseen Lead Image

LIFEWTR Brings Diverse Artists Into Focus with 'Life Unseen'

LifeWtr teamed up with Issa Rae to bring the works of twenty diverse artists to the forefront with its Life Unseen campaign.

Shenequa A. Golding1936 days ago

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