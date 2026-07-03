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A video has gone viral on social media of Wyclef Jean dropping the CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America while he was hoisted on his shoulders.Jordan Rose
Attorneys for 'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have suggested the fatal prop gun accident on set might have been the result of “sabotage.”Joe Price
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Alec Baldwin Makes First On-Camera Remarks About 'Rust' Shooting That Killed 'Friend' Halyna Hutchins
"This is a one in a trillion episode," Baldwin said of the accident that saw him fire a prop gun with live ammo that killed "friend" Halyna Hutchins.Brenton Blanchet
Pop Culture
Alec Baldwin Releases Statement After Firing Prop Gun in Accident That Left Film Crew Member Dead (UPDATED)
Alec Baldwin has addressed the fatal shooting that took place on the set of the Western film 'Rust,' which left one woman dead and one man injured.tara mahadevan