Accident

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Instagram/glittergirlgloss
Music

Gloss Up’s Team Denies She Had Foot Amputation After Near-Fatal Car Accident

The team for the Memphis rapper refuted that her foot had been amputated, which she previously claimed on her Instagram Story.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 days ago
Ruby Rose Rushed to Hospital After Freak Pool Accident
Pop Culture

Ruby Rose Shares Shocking Backyard Pool Accident That Broke Multiple Ribs

The ‘Orange Is the New Black’ star shares shocking video, broken ribs and a darkly funny play-by-play of the pool slip that wrecked her summer.

Bernadette Giacomazzo16 days ago
Oliver Tree performs in a red and blue patterned jacket, with a black bob haircut and sunglasses, sings into a microphone under green stage lights.
Music

Oliver Tree Dead at 32 After Rio de Janeiro Helicopter Crash

The singer and five others were killed in a midair collision involving two helicopters in Brazil.

Alex Ocho33 days ago
Bishop TD Jakes' Daughter Nearly Paralyzed in Trampoline Accident
Pop Culture

Bishop T.D. Jakes’ Daughter Says She Was ‘Almost Paralyzed’ in Trampoline Accident

Playing with her daughter took a sudden turn when Sarah Jakes Roberts fractured her neck and said she was nearly paralyzed.

Bernadette Giacomazzo87 days ago
A parachutist descends with an American flag near a large screen displaying "VIRGINIA TECH" as a crowd watches below.
Sports

Skydiver Gets Stuck on Scoreboard at Virginia Tech Spring Game

The planned pregame stunt turned tense as the parachuter dangled above the field for nearly 20 minutes before rescue.

Mark Elibert89 days ago
Advertisement
Tom Hanks washed up on the beach of an island in a scene from the film 'Cast Away,' 2000.
Life

Cruise Ship Hits Reef Near Island Where ‘Cast Away’ Was Filmed

About 30 passengers and 30 crew members were onboard at the time, with no injuries reported.

Holly Riordan102 days ago
Tori Spelling at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Tori Spelling and Four of Her Kids Involved in Car Crash

Spelling and seven passengers, including four of her children, were transported to the hospital after the crash.

Holly Riordan102 days ago
Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2025 in Paris.
Pop Culture

‘Tomb Raider’ Series Pauses Filming After Sophie Turner Injury

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star sustained a minor injury, prompting a temporary pause in production.

Holly Riordan109 days ago
Jeep Wrangler 4Xe plug-in hybrids are displayed on the sales lot at Hilltop Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram on April 05, 2024 in Richmond, California.
Pop Culture

Texas Man Seen Twerking on Jeep in Viral Video Dies Days After Crash

The vehicle collided with a Tesla in Port Aransas, Texas.

Holly Riordan109 days ago
Cam'ron wearing sunglasses, a black cap, and a dark hoodie against a pink background.
Music

Cam'ron Recalls Peeing the Bed He Was Sharing With a Woman After a Drunken Night

The rapper recalled having to act quickly to avoid an awkward situation.

Alex Ocho127 days ago
Advertisement
MGK with a pink guitar is on stage, holding a microphone. A person in white pants is walking from behind and is seen falling through a gap in the stage.
Music

Machine Gun Kelly Fan Faceplants After Falling Through Stage Hole, Gets His Hat as a Souvenir

The singer-rapper reacted instantly during the onstage incident at his London concert.

Alex Ocho131 days ago
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 11: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts after making a three-point shot during the second half of the basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Center on February 11, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Sports

LaMelo Ball Involved in Crash in Charlotte With His Custom Hummer

The NBA star did not sustain injuries in the Wednesday car collision.

Jaelani Turner-Williams149 days ago
A yellow school bus labeled "First Student" on a snowy street near buildings and a Canadian flag.
Life

1 Dead, 32 Injured After Bus Carrying Iowa Lake Community College Baseball Team Crashes

The bus overturned on Wednesday morning while the team was traveling to Arkansas for scheduled games.

tara mahadevan155 days ago
A baseball player wearing a Seattle Mariners uniform and helmet is on the field, looking to the side.
Sports

Former MLB Player Jesús Montero Dead at 35

Ex-Yankees and Mariners catcher passes away after suffering injuries in a crash near Valencia, Venezuela.

Mark Elibert271 days ago
Advertisement
doug lebda
Life

CEO Doug Lebda's Wife Megan Releases First Family Statement After Tragic Death

Doug Lebda, the CEO of LendingTree, died in an ATV accident.

Jessica Mcbride277 days ago
huntington beach helicopter crash
Life

Video Captures Huntington Beach Helicopter Crash Near Cars ‘N Copters Event

The dramatic video shows the Huntington Beach helicopter crash that injured five.

Jessica Mcbride278 days ago
WWE Star Ahmed Johnson Walks Away Unharmed Following Drunk Driving Accident
Sports

WWE Star Ahmed Johnson Walks Away Unharmed Following Drunk Driving Accident

"When you have the Lord on your side, nothing can harm you," he said following the crash.

Bernadette Giacomazzo286 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App