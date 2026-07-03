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The 22-year-old Brazilian influencer died Thursday in a motorcycle accident and her husband was injured while traveling the country, according to local outlets.Brenton Blanchet
A video has gone viral on social media of Wyclef Jean dropping the CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America while he was hoisted on his shoulders.Jordan Rose
Attorneys for 'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have suggested the fatal prop gun accident on set might have been the result of “sabotage.”Joe Price
Pop Culture
Alec Baldwin Makes First On-Camera Remarks About 'Rust' Shooting That Killed 'Friend' Halyna Hutchins
"This is a one in a trillion episode," Baldwin said of the accident that saw him fire a prop gun with live ammo that killed "friend" Halyna Hutchins.Brenton Blanchet