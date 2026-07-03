Motorcycle Accident

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OnlyFans Star Blake Mitchell Dead at 31 Following Motorcycle Accident
Life

OnlyFans Star Blake Mitchell Dead at 31 After Motorcycle Crash

The OnlyFans star, whose real name is Lane V. Rogers, collided with a box truck in Oxnard, California.

Bernadette Giacomazzo212 days ago
Karen Sofia Quiroz Ramirez, Influencer Known as 'Biker Girl,' Dead at 25
Pop Culture

Influencer ‘Biker Girl Karen’ Dies at 25 After Motorcycle Crash

The influencer, known for her love of motorcycles, shared an eerie Instagram Story just hours before her death.

Bernadette Giacomazzo229 days ago
Police Tape
Life

Wisconsin Mom Stacy Quade Tragically Killed When Tree Falls on Motorcycle

A young Wisconsin mother was tragically killed when a tree fell on a motorcycle.

Jessica Mcbride240 days ago
Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2.
Sports

Francis Ngannou Mourns ‘Heartbreaking’ Death of Teen He Reportedly Hit With His Motorcycle

The former UFC champion accidentally struck a 17-year-old girl during Easter weekend while out riding in Cameroon.

Jaelani Turner-Williams441 days ago
Split image. Left, Nev Schulman wearing a neck brace and hospital gown in hospital bed with his wife to his side. Right: Nev Schulman wearing a neckbrace and no shirt, walking through a hospital hallway
Pop Culture

‘Catfish’ Host Nev Schulman Says He Broke His Neck in 2 Places in Bike Accident: ‘I’m Lucky to Be Here’

The MTV star said he was on his way to pick up his son from school before finding himself "alone and unconscious" on the pavement.

Alex Ocho706 days ago
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Indian man mistakenly declared dead
Life

Man Dies Five Days After He Was Mistakenly Declared Dead and Put in Morgue Freezer

Srikesh Kumar, 40, was still alive as he laid in a morgue freezer for seven hours. He reportedly developed a brain clot and died just five days later.

Joshua Espinoza1697 days ago
David Patten
Sports

David Patten, 3x Super Bowl Champ With the Patriots, Dies in Motorcycle Accident

Former NFL wide receiver David Patten, who won three Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots, was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday.

Brad Callas1779 days ago
Jake Adams
Pop Culture

Adult Film Actor Jake Adams Dead at 29 After Motorcycle Crash in L.A.

Jake Adams' identity as the deceased was reportedly confirmed in documentation obtained from the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office, AVN reports.

Complex Staff1828 days ago
alex-harvill
Life

Daredevil Motorcyclist Alex Harvill Dies During Practice for World-Record Jump Attempt

Daredevil motorcyclist Alex Harvill died while practicing for a record-setting motorcycle ramp jump, where he was looking to beat a previous record.

tara mahadevan1856 days ago
A black bear crosses the road.
Life

Connecticut Man Dies After Crashing His Motorcycle Into a Bear

A 65-year-old Connecticut man died on Saturday night after he struck a live bear with his motorcycle, causing him to be thrown into the roadway.

Gavin Evans1867 days ago
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marchand wheelie
Pop Culture

Motorcycle Mob Rips Through Mississauga

This is what 100 motorcylces on the road looks like.

Aidan D'Aoust3596 days ago
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Sports

Watch a Stalled Motorcycle Cause a Massive Pileup at a Brooklyn Bike Race

There were no serious injuries...somehow.

Gavin Evans3730 days ago
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Music

Fetty Wap Gives Fans Another Update on His Motorcycle Accident Injuries

Fetty says he spent all morning in the hospital after his knee "went out."

Trace William Cowen3877 days ago
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Sports

Texas Tech Head Coach Tubby Smith Crashes Motorcycle During Midnight Madness Event (Video)

Texas Tech basketball head coach Tubby Smith ruined a good segment by failing to ride a motorcycle and keeping it in one piece.

Jose Martinez4291 days ago
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Sports

This Motorcycle Crash Victim May Need an Exorcism

His screams turn to terrifying laughter.

andrewlasane4637 days ago

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