1 Dead, 32 Injured After Bus Carrying Iowa Lake Community College Baseball Team Crashes

An Iowa college bus crash has left one person dead and 32 others injured.

According to ESPN, on Feb. 11, the Iowa Lakes Community College baseball team crashed and overturned in a ditch. The single-vehicle crash occurred on Iowa Highway 4, shortly after 11 a.m. local time.

Authorities confirmed that 33 people were on board when the bus went off the roadway and rolled over multiple times. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Paul Gardner told KCCI that all passengers sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe. The incident has been declared a “mass casualty event.”

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority," tIowa Lakes Community College said in a statement. "The College is actively supporting those affected and communicating directly with families."

The team was traveling to Harrison, Arkansas, for a series against North Arkansas College scheduled to begin on Feb. 12. All four games have been canceled.