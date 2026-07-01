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Ruby Rose Shares Shocking Backyard Pool Accident That Broke Multiple Ribs

The ‘Orange Is the New Black’ star shares shocking video, broken ribs and a darkly funny play-by-play of the pool slip that wrecked her summer.

Ruby Rose Rushed to Hospital After Freak Pool Accident
Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Ruby Rose has traded one headline for another—this time, after a freak backyard accident landed her in the hospital with multiple broken ribs.

According to Page Six, the Orange Is the New Black star shared shocking footage on Monday, June 29, showing herself walking backward near her pool while holding a garden hose, before she completely missed the edge. Rose slammed into the side of the pool and crashed into the water, immediately clutching her ribs in pain. She later confirmed the fall sent her straight to the emergency room.

“RIP to my ribs, and to the rest of my summer,” Rose wrote alongside the video. “They are broken, multiple.”

She followed that with another joke referencing Monopoly: “Straight to the hospital, did not pass go or collect 200 dollars.”

Rose didn't lose her sense of humor after the accident. Posting on Threads from recovery, she admitted, “Please come and take me out. I brought this upon myself,” before revealing she now has to use a breathing machine because she landed directly on the right side of her body, breaking “the bottom two” ribs. In another post, she summed up the day with, “What a bloody Monday.”

The painful injury also brought back memories of one of the most difficult periods of her career. Rose compared the accident to the devastating neck and spinal injuries she suffered while filming Batwoman in 2019, when emergency surgery was needed after two herniated discs left her at risk of permanent damage.

Looking back, she questioned why she returned to work almost immediately afterward, writing, “What in the f*cking dissociation and self-abandonment did I do, to return to work on Batwoman, the day after breaking my rib and neck?” This time, she said, “You couldn't pay me to put a bra on, let alone stand up.”

The accident comes just weeks after Rose became the center of one of Hollywood's biggest controversies. Earlier this year, she accused Katy Perry of sexually assaulting her during an alleged incident at Melbourne's Spice Market nightclub in 2010.

Rose claimed she stayed quiet for years because she didn't know how to process what happened, writing, “After it I threw up on her, I told the story publicly but changed it to be a 'funny little drunk story' because I didn't know how else to handle it.”

Australian authorities have since confirmed they are investigating a historical sexual assault complaint connected to the alleged incident. Perry has strongly denied the accusations through a representative, who called them “categorically false” and “dangerous reckless lies.”

The allegations have also sparked renewed scrutiny of Perry's past interactions. A resurfaced 2014 interview featuring Anna Kendrick recently went viral after the actress recalled a “weird” Grammy Awards encounter with Perry.

Kendrick joked that “Katy Perry finger-banged my cleavage,” later describing the singer as “aggressive.”

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, help is available through the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or online through RAINN at rainn.org.

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