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Gloss Up’s Team Denies She Had Foot Amputation After Near-Fatal Car Accident

The team for the Memphis rapper refuted that her foot had been amputated, which she previously claimed on her Instagram Story.

Instagram/glittergirlgloss
Instagram/glittergirlgloss

Gloss Up's management cleared the air after the Memphis rapper shocked fans with a concerning update following a recent car accident.

On Sunday (July 12), the team for the Quality Control Music rapper shared a clarifying statement confirming that her foot had not been amputated following a serious car accident, as she previously claimed. "I Almost Lost My Life. I'm So Sadddddddd,” the “With You” rapper wrote in her Instagram Story. “I Have Never In My Life Been In A Car Accident Until Now. My Whole Foot Amputated! I'm SAD ASFFFF! It's My Birthdayyyyy."

Management quickly reacted by explaining that the rapper had been in surgery and under heavy pain medication when she wrote the initial post, leading to her mistakenly believe that her foot had been amputated.

The full statement read: "Gloss Up was recently involved in a serious car accident and sustained a severe injury to her foot. While the medical team is doing everything they can to save it, she is currently heavily medicated for pain and mistakenly thought it had already been amputated.”

“To clarify: her foot has NOT been amputated. She is actively in surgery, and doctors are actively working to save and treat it,” the team continued. “She needs all the support she can get right now. Please keep her in your thoughts and send your strongest prayers for her recovery and her medical team."

Gloss Up later posted a follow-up Story to announce that she would soon undergo surgery, while thanking her fans and loved ones. The rapper, real name Jerrica Russell, turns 29 on July 16 and is scheduled to host a birthday bash in Atlanta the following day, although it may be cancelled.

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