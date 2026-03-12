Music

Cam'ron Recalls Peeing the Bed He Was Sharing With a Woman After a Drunken Night

The rapper recalled having to act quickly to avoid an awkward situation.

Cam'ron is retelling the wild story about a night when he realized he had likely peed the bed while a woman was still sleeping in it.

Killa Cam recalled the moment, which he first shared with Complex in 2013, on latest episode of his Talk With Flea podcast, sharing that it happened years ago when he lived in Chicago.

“I was so drunk ... the girl was there, and I didn't even have sex when I was so drunk. But when I woke up, the bed was wet and she was sleeping," he said near the 34-minute mark in the video linked above.

At first he hoped it was not what it seemed, until he took in the reality of his situation and noticed he had, in fact, peed himself.

“I'm like, 'Fuck, yo.’ What do you do? What do you do when you don't even know the girl. You like, ‘Damn first impression, you peed the bed,’” he said.

Cam said he quickly started planning how to get out of the situation without being found out.

After changing clothes, he grabbed a large cup of water and pretended he had spilled it on the bed. He recalled waking the woman and rushing her out of the room so she would not notice the smell.

"I didn't find that embarrassing ‘cause I got out of it," he said, adding that it would have been humiliating if she had caught on and called him a "piss pot ass n***a."

He admitted the moment was tense though, saying, "Now did I panic? Hell yeah, I panicked."

Related Stories

Cam'ron in a red patterned jacket, Mase in a yellow outfit with a cap.
Sports

Cam’ron and Mase React to NBA Canceling the Atlanta Hawks’ ‘Magic City Monday’

Mase backed the league’s move to protect younger fans, while Cam’ron said the decision should ultimately be left to parents.

Mark Elibert192 days ago
Cam'ron
Music

Cam'ron Rants About Overused ‘Influencer’ Title, Says Followers Don’t ‘Make You Influential’

The rapper/podcaster argued that a high follower count doesn’t make someone influential.

Joshua Espinoza196 days ago
(L-R) Cam'ron, Mase and Cameron Brink.
Sports

Cam'ron and Mase on Cameron Brink's $7,000 Chef Claim: 'You Knew What You Signed Up For'

The rappers/podcasters also revisited Angel Reese’s past comments about her rent being more than her WNBA salary.

Joshua Espinoza197 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureCarrot Top Reportedly Hospitalized in Las Vegas
2
MusicLena The Plug Says She's 'Cashed In' Her 'Hall Pass' With Drake
3
Pop Culture'I Am Legend 2' Screenwriter Reveals That the Movie Is Facing a 'Series Of Obstacles'
4
BetsThe 30 Best Dallas Cowboys of All Time, Ranked
5
MusicJay-Z HBO Max Docuseries: 8 Things We Learned From the First Two Episodes of 'JAŸ-Z In 8'
6
Pop CultureBrittany Renner Fires Back at Daphne Joy: 'You're Overfilled and I'm Still Underwhelmed'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App