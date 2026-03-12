Cam'ron Recalls Peeing the Bed He Was Sharing With a Woman After a Drunken Night

Killa Cam recalled the moment, which he first shared with Complex in 2013, on latest episode of his Talk With Flea podcast, sharing that it happened years ago when he lived in Chicago.

Cam'ron is retelling the wild story about a night when he realized he had likely peed the bed while a woman was still sleeping in it.

“I was so drunk ... the girl was there, and I didn't even have sex when I was so drunk. But when I woke up, the bed was wet and she was sleeping," he said near the 34-minute mark in the video linked above.

At first he hoped it was not what it seemed, until he took in the reality of his situation and noticed he had, in fact, peed himself.

“I'm like, 'Fuck, yo.’ What do you do? What do you do when you don't even know the girl. You like, ‘Damn first impression, you peed the bed,’” he said.

Cam said he quickly started planning how to get out of the situation without being found out.

After changing clothes, he grabbed a large cup of water and pretended he had spilled it on the bed. He recalled waking the woman and rushing her out of the room so she would not notice the smell.