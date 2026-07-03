Latest Stories
Gloss Up’s Team Denies She Had Foot Amputation After Near-Fatal Car Accident
The team for the Memphis rapper refuted that her foot had been amputated, which she previously claimed on her Instagram Story.
Influencer Ayzia J Killed in New Jersey Car Crash
The 22-year-old social media influencer reportedly died after losing control of her BMW while driving south on Route 55.
Twitch Streamer HMBL Zay Struck by Car in Indiana While Streaming His Cross-Country Walk
The streamer was attempting to walk from Philadelphia to California.
YouTuber Advance Gaming Dead at 22 in Malaysia Crash
Fans mourn the YouTuber known as Advance Gaming as questions swirl around alleged drunk driving, a soldier involved in the crash, and a tragedy that changed two young lives forever.
Mike Krzyzewski’s Grandson Charged With DWI Following Fatal Collision With Teen on E-Bike
According to court documents, Joseph Savarino admitted to authorities that he had been drinking before getting behind the wheel.
Former NFL Star Chris Payton-Jones Dies at 30 After Florida Crash
The former Nebraska defensive back died in a wrong-way crash in Florida after a career that included time in the NFL, XFL, and UFL.
Matt Bomer Says a Fan Almost Ran Him Over With Their Car
His co-star Keanu Reeves joked, ‘My God, Matt Bomer, you were causing traffic accidents!’
Tiger Woods Charged With DUI After Florida Crash
The golf star faces misdemeanor charges after a rollover crash and alleged impairment.
Tori Spelling and Four of Her Kids Involved in Car Crash
Spelling and seven passengers, including four of her children, were transported to the hospital after the crash.
'Bob's Burgers' Star Eugene Mirman Hospitalized After Fiery Car Accident
The voice actor and comedian was pulled from his vehicle in Bedford, New Hampshire, after the accident.