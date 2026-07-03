car accident

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Instagram/glittergirlgloss
Music

Gloss Up’s Team Denies She Had Foot Amputation After Near-Fatal Car Accident

The team for the Memphis rapper refuted that her foot had been amputated, which she previously claimed on her Instagram Story.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 days ago
Ayzia J.
Pop Culture

Influencer Ayzia J Killed in New Jersey Car Crash

The 22-year-old social media influencer reportedly died after losing control of her BMW while driving south on Route 55.

Will Lavin10 days ago
Streamer HMBL Zay with long hair and a safety vest rides a scooter on a road, with a car behind them. The sky is clear and blue.
Pop Culture

Twitch Streamer HMBL Zay Struck by Car in Indiana While Streaming His Cross-Country Walk

The streamer was attempting to walk from Philadelphia to California.

Alex Ocho80 days ago
Popular Gaming YouTuber Dead at 22 After Car Accident
Life

YouTuber Advance Gaming Dead at 22 in Malaysia Crash

Fans mourn the YouTuber known as Advance Gaming as questions swirl around alleged drunk driving, a soldier involved in the crash, and a tragedy that changed two young lives forever.

Bernadette Giacomazzo85 days ago
Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils speaks during a press conference before the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four.
Sports

Mike Krzyzewski’s Grandson Charged With DWI Following Fatal Collision With Teen on E-Bike

According to court documents, Joseph Savarino admitted to authorities that he had been drinking before getting behind the wheel.

Jose Martinez89 days ago
Advertisement
Former NFL Star Chris Payton-Jones Dead at 30 Following Florida Car Crash
Sports

Former NFL Star Chris Payton-Jones Dies at 30 After Florida Crash

The former Nebraska defensive back died in a wrong-way crash in Florida after a career that included time in the NFL, XFL, and UFL.

Bernadette Giacomazzo96 days ago
Matt Bomer attends the 84th Annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Matt Bomer Says a Fan Almost Ran Him Over With Their Car

His co-star Keanu Reeves joked, ‘My God, Matt Bomer, you were causing traffic accidents!’

Holly Riordan100 days ago
Tiger Woods wearing a red shirt and white cap, looking focused.
Sports

Tiger Woods Charged With DUI After Florida Crash

The golf star faces misdemeanor charges after a rollover crash and alleged impairment.

Mark Elibert101 days ago
Tori Spelling at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Tori Spelling and Four of Her Kids Involved in Car Crash

Spelling and seven passengers, including four of her children, were transported to the hospital after the crash.

Holly Riordan103 days ago
Eugene Mirman speaks at the "Bob's Burgers" panel during New York Comic Con 2025 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 11, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

'Bob's Burgers' Star Eugene Mirman Hospitalized After Fiery Car Accident

The voice actor and comedian was pulled from his vehicle in Bedford, New Hampshire, after the accident.

Jaelani Turner-Williams108 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App