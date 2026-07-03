Aaron Paul

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US actor Aaron Paul attends "Westworld" season 4 premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City on June 21, 2022.
Pop Culture

Aaron Paul Says He Refused to Return to ‘Invincible’: ‘What It Did to Me, I Didn’t Like’

The 46-year-old 'Breaking Bad' star detailed the true reason he won't be reprising Powerplex in 'Invincible's fourth season.

Richard Chachowski235 days ago
Music

Drake Had Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Bartending at His Birthday Party

Another clip from the night shows the two actors dancing to Drizzy and 21 Savage’s song “Major Distribution” from 'Her Loss.'

tara mahadevan997 days ago
aaron paul and bryan cranston at sag protest
Pop Culture

Aaron Paul Reveals He Doesn’t ‘Get a Piece’ of Ongoing ‘Breaking Bad’ Netflix Success: ‘Time to Pony Up’

While joining striking actors and writers on the picket line, Aaron Paul opened up about getting nothing in connection with the beloved show's ongoing streaming popularity.

Trace William Cowen1046 days ago
bryan cranston
Pop Culture

Bryan Cranston to Step Away From Acting and Move to France in 2026: ‘It’s a Pause’

The 'Breaking Bad' and 'Malcolm in the Middle' actor also plans to sell his half of the mezcal company he co-founded with Aaron Paul.

Trace William Cowen1135 days ago
Netflix Black Mirror Season 6 teaser screenshot
Pop Culture

Netflix Drops New 'Black Mirror' Season 6 Trailer Starring Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek, Zazie Beetz, More (UPDATE)

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for 'Black Mirror' Season 6, and it features appearances from Aaron Paul and Salma Hayek Pinault, among others.

Joe Price1178 days ago
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Penn Badgley attends the Thom Browne fashion show
Pop Culture

Penn Badgley Says He Lost 'Breaking Bad' Role to Aaron Paul

The 36-year-old actor revealed he had tested for the role of Jesse Bruce Pinkman, but almost lost it to Aaron Paul. "That was the one that got away."

Joshua Espinoza1245 days ago
Aaron Paul Asked Bryan Cranston to Be Godfather to His New Baby
Pop Culture

Aaron Paul Reveals Bryan Cranston Is His New Baby’s Godfather, Reflects on Co-Star Being ‘Very Honored’

Aaron Paul stopped by the 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to reveal how he asked co-star Bryan Cranston to be his new baby’s godfather.

Joe Price1549 days ago
Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, and Bob Odenkirk
Pop Culture

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to Guest Star in Final Season of 'Better Call Saul'

Ahead of the premiere of AMC's 'Better Call Saul,' co-creator Peter Gould has confirmed that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will appear in the new season.

Brad Callas1559 days ago
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Pop Culture

Watch This Previously-Unreleased Scene From 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie'

In this previously-unreleased clip from 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie', we get a deeper look in how Jesse handles his transition out of the life.

Khal2104 days ago
Aaron Paul
Pop Culture

Aaron Paul, Sarah Paulson, and More Take Part in "I Take Responsibility" PSA and People Have Thoughts

The NAACP partnered with celebrities like Aaron Paul and Sarah Paulson to deliver a black-and-white "I Take Responsibility" PSA on racial injustice.

Jordan Rose2227 days ago
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kurt
Pop Culture

Aaron Paul Has Given Thought to Playing Nirvana's Kurt Cobain in a Biopic

As long as everyone involved with 'Bohemian Rhapsody' stays the hell away from it, this could be interesting.

Trace William Cowen2310 days ago
'Westworld'
Pop Culture

'Westworld' Fans Discover Hidden Trailers for Season 3

The videos were found on the website of Incite Inc., a fictional tech company that's expected to appear in the upcoming 'Westworld' season.

Joshua Espinoza2337 days ago
ww
Pop Culture

HBO Unleashes New 'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer

'Westworld' returns next month.

Trace William Cowen2339 days ago
El Camino
Pop Culture

AMC to Air 'Breaking Bad' Marathon Ahead of 'El Camino' TV Premiere and 'Better Call Saul' Season Five

'El Camino: A Breaking Bad' movie already hit Netflix and theaters last year, but it will officially debut on AMC next month.

Joe Price2383 days ago
Aaron Paul Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex | Sneaker Shopping
Pop Culture

Aaron Paul Details Memorabilia He Stole From 'Breaking Bad' on Latest 'Sneaker Shopping'

You can also look forward to some Walter White Wallabees talk on the new episode.

Trace William Cowen2454 days ago
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