Bape Has a New Set of Sk8 Stas Releasing Tomorrow

To kick off the new year, Bape has prepared a new collection of Sk8 Sta colorways with several options for a wide range of sneaker fans.

The four-shoe Bape Sk8 Sta capsule pictured here is simply dubbed the "Gradient Pack," which references the gradient color blocking on the upper's suede underlay panels. Breaking up the look are premium calf grain leather panels throughout the upper, as well as the brand's signature star logo on the sides.

Additional Bape branding appears on the tongue tag and is embroidered on the heel tab, while a two-tone sole sits below. The collection is offered in four colorways, including grey, beige, green, and black.

Readers who are interested in copping the "Gradient Pack" Bape Sk8 Sta will be able to do so starting tomorrow, Jan. 6, at Bape.com and at Bape stores for £309 each. Scroll on for a closer look at the styles below.