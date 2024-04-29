Nike Settles Bape Lawsuit

Nike settled its trademark infringement lawsuit against Japanese streetwear brand Bape on Monday, per a joint filing submitted in New York’s Southern District Court. The stipulated dismissal says that Bape and Nike entered into a settlement agreement to resolve the battle over Bape’s most popular sneakers, many of which are derived from classic Nike styles.

In a statement to Complex, Nike said that Bape agreed to discontinue its Bape Sta Mid, Court Sta, and Court Sta High sneakers, and modify the designs of the Bape Sta and Sk8 Sta.

“The lawsuit has been resolved through an amicable resolution,” Nike said in the statement.

Bape did not respond to a request for comment.