How STARZ’ ‘BMF’ is Bringing Back the Guest Star Era

Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones

Character Name: Payne

Season: 3

# of Episodes: Tune in to find out.

Atlanta superstar Lil Baby briefly appears at the Jack the Rapper convention in season 3. After years of dominating the charts, Baby is flexing his acting muscles, and could be planning to branch out into TV just like BMF series producer 50 Cent. Baby’s always been about his bag, and 50 has been telling his fellow rappers that film money beats music money every time. Tune in to see if Baby can act as naturally as he can flow.

Saweetie

Character Name: Keeya

Season: 3

# of Episodes: Tune in to find out.

Born and raised on the streets of St. Louis, Keeya is smart, sexy, and filled with swagger. Sounds a lot like rap princess Saweetie, who shines as the former athlete who went to college on a softball scholarship. Even after college, Keeya has a hell of a swing, and is a fierce competitor in the streets. So don’t let the cute stuff fool you—this St. Louis-bred queen is not not sweet. She just knows how to play her cards right.

Cynthia Bailey

Character Name: Gloria

Season: 3

# Episodes: Tune in to find out.

Model, actress, and reality star Cynthia Bailey breaks necks with her natural beauty in season 3 of BMF. She will play Detective Bryant’s ex-wife, a nurse who’s trying to help the detective get their son, Kevin, out of jail. Her motherly instincts shine through in the role, and her killer fashion sense matches the fly-by-any-means spirit of Detroit her character embodies.

Ne-Yo

Character Name: Rodney “Greeny” Green

Season: 3

# of Episodes: Tune in to find out.

We all know Ne-Yo can sing, but the R&B legend is back in his acting bag after appearing in dozens of movies throughout the 2010s. In BMF season 3, the Arkansas-born entertainer plays an old-school Atlanta player working out of a back room at the Platinum Palace. He is willing to negotiate with newly arrived Meech, but needs a whole out of cash up front before he can agree to any money-laundering deal. They don’t call him Greeny for nothing.

2Chainz

Character Name: Stacks

Season: 3

# of Episodes: Tune in to find out

2Chainz plays Stacks, another member of Meech's new Atlanta crew who is A-Town to the core. As Stacks, 2Chainz is delightfully “contrarian,” and the perfect foil for Meech’s bright-eyed optimism. Stacks is cynical about the BMF boys after losing his brother-in-law to a situation that started with the boss, and he is not “buying any part of Meech.” He’s even brave enough to step to him, telling him he’s “actin’ like you can walk in here and do what the f*ck you want.” Will Stacks and Meech get over their beef and get to the bag? You know what you have to do to find out.

La La Anthony

Character Name: Marishka Taylor

Season: 1–3

# of Episodes: 11 and counting

La La Anthony is a natural as Markisha Taylor, the smart, sophisticated, and street-savvy wife of a powerful Detroit dealer. As BMF’s business booms, Markisha becomes Terry’s confidant. The two embark on a dangerous affair, putting Terry at odds with the people he loves the most. Markisha pushes him to boss up in business but plays hot and cold with his heart. On paper, they could be a power couple, but only time will reveal if this combo is toxic or trill.