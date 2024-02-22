How STARZ’ ‘BMF’ is Bringing Back the Guest Star Era

When it comes to building a hit show, nothing beats a familiar face. Our favorite series have used trending stars to keep us glued to the story, and we have the Decade of Decadence to thank for that. Eighties and ’90s sitcoms were a revolving door for celebrities, highlighting burgeoning and established talent through cameos that allowed fans to see another side of their favorite stars. Some shows even baked cameos into their regular recipe—giving athletes, actors, and musicians an on-screen nod as themselves, or through tailor-made roles to spice things up. The tradition soon became a launchpad for celebrities looking to switch lanes and a godsend for the ratings.
But as the times change, so does television and its winning formula. The significance of the celebrity appearance dwindled, and sitcom scripts changed, mostly leaving cameos behind. But Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson never forgot the power guest appearances held in TV culture. The performer-turned-entertainment magnate lent his voice to an iconic cartoon in 2005, two years after dropping his debut album. It wasn’t long until he made his big-screen debut and, shortly after, introduced himself to fans as a producer.
In 2021, he recertified his Hollywood pedigree by linking with BMF creator Randy Huggins to bring the raw story of the legendary crew to life via STARZ.
The STARZ drama is based on the true story of the Black Mafia Family. It follows brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (played by Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (played by Da’Vinchi), who prosecutors accused of raking in over $270 million from cocaine sales between 1985 and 2005. After a 20-year run, the Flenory brothers were convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering. The real-life Southwest Tee was released in 2020 due to COVID-19, while Big Meech is expected home May 2028.
BMF, a crown jewel of 50’s content kingdom, has mastered the art of the celebrity guest spot, with Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee, Eminem, Kash Doll, and Snoop Dogg—among plenty more—popping up on the series. And now, in season 3, the show is recruiting an array of celebrities to appear in recurring and one-time roles.
With season 3 of BMF debuting March 1, we’re running back every guest star to appear on the show thus far. From cultural OGs to popping newcomers, here's who's put their stamp on STARZ’ BMF, the series carrying the torch for celebrity cameos.
Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones
Character Name: Payne
Season: 3
# of Episodes: Tune in to find out.
Atlanta superstar Lil Baby briefly appears at the Jack the Rapper convention in season 3. After years of dominating the charts, Baby is flexing his acting muscles, and could be planning to branch out into TV just like BMF series producer 50 Cent. Baby’s always been about his bag, and 50 has been telling his fellow rappers that film money beats music money every time. Tune in to see if Baby can act as naturally as he can flow.
Saweetie
Character Name: Keeya
Season: 3
# of Episodes: Tune in to find out.
Born and raised on the streets of St. Louis, Keeya is smart, sexy, and filled with swagger. Sounds a lot like rap princess Saweetie, who shines as the former athlete who went to college on a softball scholarship. Even after college, Keeya has a hell of a swing, and is a fierce competitor in the streets. So don’t let the cute stuff fool you—this St. Louis-bred queen is not not sweet. She just knows how to play her cards right.
Cynthia Bailey
Character Name: Gloria
Season: 3
# Episodes: Tune in to find out.
Model, actress, and reality star Cynthia Bailey breaks necks with her natural beauty in season 3 of BMF. She will play Detective Bryant’s ex-wife, a nurse who’s trying to help the detective get their son, Kevin, out of jail. Her motherly instincts shine through in the role, and her killer fashion sense matches the fly-by-any-means spirit of Detroit her character embodies.
Ne-Yo
Character Name: Rodney “Greeny” Green
Season: 3
# of Episodes: Tune in to find out.
We all know Ne-Yo can sing, but the R&B legend is back in his acting bag after appearing in dozens of movies throughout the 2010s. In BMF season 3, the Arkansas-born entertainer plays an old-school Atlanta player working out of a back room at the Platinum Palace. He is willing to negotiate with newly arrived Meech, but needs a whole out of cash up front before he can agree to any money-laundering deal. They don’t call him Greeny for nothing.
2Chainz
Character Name: Stacks
Season: 3
# of Episodes: Tune in to find out
2Chainz plays Stacks, another member of Meech's new Atlanta crew who is A-Town to the core. As Stacks, 2Chainz is delightfully “contrarian,” and the perfect foil for Meech’s bright-eyed optimism. Stacks is cynical about the BMF boys after losing his brother-in-law to a situation that started with the boss, and he is not “buying any part of Meech.” He’s even brave enough to step to him, telling him he’s “actin’ like you can walk in here and do what the f*ck you want.” Will Stacks and Meech get over their beef and get to the bag? You know what you have to do to find out.
La La Anthony
Character Name: Marishka Taylor
Season: 1–3
# of Episodes: 11 and counting
La La Anthony is a natural as Markisha Taylor, the smart, sophisticated, and street-savvy wife of a powerful Detroit dealer. As BMF’s business booms, Markisha becomes Terry’s confidant. The two embark on a dangerous affair, putting Terry at odds with the people he loves the most. Markisha pushes him to boss up in business but plays hot and cold with his heart. On paper, they could be a power couple, but only time will reveal if this combo is toxic or trill.
Kash Doll
Character Name: Monique
Season: 1–2
# of Episodes: 15
Kash’s confidence on the mic translates to the screen, and as Monique, she shows she can act with the best of them. Monique is a streetwise, around-the-way girl and a skilled paralegal. Mo’ and Meech build a close bond, but there’s just one problem: Her ex Lamar is still obsessed with her and her daughter Zoe. Lamar also happens to be one of Meech and Terry’s most unpredictable rivals. Despite the red flags, Meech and Monique get closer in season 2, sharing a daughter of their own, Tiara, and taking big risks to get Lamar out of the picture. Her boldest attempt even scares Meech, and backfires when Lamar sees through her schemes to use his drug habit against him.
Snoop Dogg
Character Name: Pastor Swift
Season: 1–2
# of Episodes: 8
Snoop Dogg taps into his gangsta gospel vibes as Pastor Swift, the spiritual adviser of the Flenory family. He is a man of the Word with the aura of an ex-con, but he truly does believe in the power of the Lord. Pastor Swift helps the Flennory family navigate the ups and downs of the fast life, offering spiritual guidance and the occasional G-check. He’s a playa pastor with souls to save, and the stakes get higher as the story unfolds. But all bets are off when Lucille asks to meet him for dinner as she seeks counsel. Pastor Swift makes a move under the table, getting cold-blooded when she declines his advance.
Mo’Nique
Character Name: Ms. Goldie
Season: 2
# of Episodes: 3
Monique shines as Goldie, a refined Atlanta strip club owner with swagger and street smarts to boot. She doesn’t take sh*t, but she takes a liking to Meech and Terry, forming an alliance with the brothers that helps fuel their migration from Detroit to Atlanta. Goldie is a fierce protector of the dancers in her club, and, much like Mo’ in real life, is not afraid to take care of business, no matter the cost. Mo uses her award-winning range throughout BMF season 2, eliciting laughs, tears, and suspense over the course of Goldie’s intense journey.
Leslie Jones
Character Name: SAC Tracy Chambers
Season: 2
# of Episodes: 2
Legendary comedian Leslie Jones flexes her dramatic chops as DEA Special Agent Tracy Chambers. She’s the HBIC: always maneuvering as she balances street politics and the bureaucracy of the badge. Her years on the streets facing the most dangerous drug peddlers shaped her into a formidable foe for Detroit’s top dealers. While pursuing the Flennory brothers, Agent Chambers doesn’t pull any punches—frequently putting people in their place with a wicked wit that reminds everyone she ain’t no joke.
Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee
Character Name: Deanna Washington
Season: 2
# of Episodes: 1
Yung Miami is another strong actor in the Starz universe. In season 2 of BMF, she plays Deanna Washington, the posh, about-her-business wife of Ty, a top drug dealer in Atlanta, who Meech and Terry start doing business with. She manages her man and family with wisdom and grace, but she’s faced with tragedy in one of the most painful twists of the season.
Eminem
Character Name: White Boy Rick
Season: 1
# of Episodes: 1
The infamous Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe Jr. briefly crosses paths with Meech in season 1 of BMF. And who better to play the role of D-Town’s illest white boy than Eminem? The rap god and hometown hero gave viewers a jolt in just a few quick frames of episode 7. Blink and you’ll miss White Boy Rick dapping Meech up while posted in a fur. Em doesn’t oversell the role, leaning back and letting his name and resume do the talking for him.
What's next for Meech and T? Peep the trailer for season 3 of BMF below. Then check the season premiere on STARZ on March 1.