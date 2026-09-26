Pinkchyu and N3on Trade Aesthetics in Makeover Livestream

Key Takeaways
- Pinkchyu let streamer N3on give her a soft glam makeover on his Kick stream, ditching her signature black eyeliner for what he called "a Beverly Hills girl that drinks matcha" look.
- Before her makeover, Pinkchyu had styled N3on in a full goth outfit with trip pants, a spiked jacket, band tees and platform Demonia boots, plus dramatic eyeliner and lipstick.
- Pinkchyu, whose real name is Lin Lamar, said she started dressing goth as a teenage rebellion against her religious family and has since built more than 2 million followers across Instagram and TikTok.
- The makeover reopened debate that began in August, when old photos of Pinkchyu with a more natural look circulated online and users accused her of "tricking" people with makeup.
Pinkchyu is nearly unrecognizable as she stepped outside of her normal goth look for something more…soft.
The goth influencer and streamer let N3on strip her signature aesthetic down to a soft glam look on his Kick stream, and his on-camera reaction did the rest of the work. "OH MY GOD! ... YOU LOOK FIRE!" he shouted.
The glam segment was only half the deal. Earlier in the same session, Pinkchyu had gone first, building N3on a full goth fit out of trip pants, a spiked jacket, a band shirt, and platform Demonia boots, then finishing him with dramatic eyeliner and lipstick.
He warned her what was coming next. "In the last hour, I'm turning you into a Beverly Hills girl that drinks matcha," N3on said.
Between fittings, the stream turned biographical. Pinkchyu, whose real name is Lin Lamar, said her uncle is a pastor and her family is religious, and that dressing goth started as a teenage rebellion against it.
She also mentioned she studied computer science and communications in college, with plans to become a game developer.
Pinkchyu wore her signature goth look when she met Drake on his Kick dating special in August, specifically adorning a tight spandex dress and a spiked choker, and he picked her over Lena the Plug and Jordyn Lucas.
It was also the look she imposed on him afterwards. In Drake's FOMO short film that premiered earlier this month, she walked him through a mall and into a Hot Topic to dress him in a matching emo fit of studs and chains.