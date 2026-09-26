Pinkchyu and N3on Trade Aesthetics in Makeover Livestream

Pinkchyu is nearly unrecognizable as she stepped outside of her normal goth look for something more…soft.

The goth influencer and streamer let N3on strip her signature aesthetic down to a soft glam look on his Kick stream, and his on-camera reaction did the rest of the work. "OH MY GOD! ... YOU LOOK FIRE!" he shouted.

The glam segment was only half the deal. Earlier in the same session, Pinkchyu had gone first, building N3on a full goth fit out of trip pants, a spiked jacket, a band shirt, and platform Demonia boots, then finishing him with dramatic eyeliner and lipstick.

He warned her what was coming next. "In the last hour, I'm turning you into a Beverly Hills girl that drinks matcha," N3on said.

Between fittings, the stream turned biographical. Pinkchyu, whose real name is Lin Lamar, said her uncle is a pastor and her family is religious, and that dressing goth started as a teenage rebellion against it.

She also mentioned she studied computer science and communications in college, with plans to become a game developer.