Russell Simmons Uses 'Hotel Lobby' AI Trend to Celebrate Ex-Wife Kimora Lee

Key Takeaways
- Russell Simmons joined the viral "Hotel Lobby” trend with an AI-generated clip placing him and ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons in Quavo and Takeoff’s COLORS performance.
- Simmons said they worked well "as a team," praised Kimora's new documentary, and wrote that he would remember her fondly while praying for her continued success.
- In Kimora Lee: On Her Own, Kimora recounts meeting Simmons as a teen model and alleges that he abused her during their relationship.
Russell Simmons has joined the viral "Hotel Lobby" trend, and he's used it to celebrate his ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons.
On Thursday (September 24), the Def Jam Records co-founder posted an AI-generated clip to Instagram that superimposes him and Kimora into Quavo and Takeoff's COLORS performance of the 2022 single.
Simmons and Kimora divorced in 2009 after 11 years of marriage. The ex-spouses share two daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki.
In the caption of the post, the music mogul, who currently lives in Bali, said that he and Kimora worked well together "as a team" before, during, and after their marriage.
"I hope you know .//I'm still available for my 3 godchildren," Simmons wrote. "And When my story is told i will only remember you fondly Praying for your continued success Congratulations on your new [documentary] And i hope ur next chapter is a homerun."
On Sunday (September 20), Lifetime premiered documentary Kimora Lee: On Her Own, where she recounted being a teen model when pursued by her future husband. Lee remembered Simmons as "the weird guy at the end of the runway" and claimed that he was abusive throughout their relationship.
Although Simmons now lives abroad, the businessman has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, some being his former Def Jam subordinates. In 2020, HBO released On the Record, an exposé documentary which looked into sexual abuse claims about Simmons.
Last year, he filed a lawsuit against the network. In January, Simmons, who’s long denied the allegations, demanded millions from HBO along with an apology.
"I need my bread, for all my charities and family members, specifically my children. You know what you did was horrific and malicious. You can’t hide," he wrote on Threads.