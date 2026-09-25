Russell Simmons Uses 'Hotel Lobby' AI Trend to Celebrate Ex-Wife Kimora Lee

In Kimora Lee: On Her Own, Kimora recounts meeting Simmons as a teen model and alleges that he abused her during their relationship.

Simmons said they worked well "as a team," praised Kimora's new documentary, and wrote that he would remember her fondly while praying for her continued success.

Russell Simmons joined the viral "Hotel Lobby” trend with an AI-generated clip placing him and ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons in Quavo and Takeoff’s COLORS performance.

In the caption of the post, the music mogul, who currently lives in Bali, said that he and Kimora worked well together "as a team" before, during, and after their marriage. "I hope you know .//I'm still available for my 3 godchildren," Simmons wrote. "And When my story is told i will only remember you fondly Praying for your continued success Congratulations on your new [documentary] And i hope ur next chapter is a homerun." On Sunday (September 20), Lifetime premiered documentary Kimora Lee: On Her Own, where she recounted being a teen model when pursued by her future husband. Lee remembered Simmons as "the weird guy at the end of the runway" and claimed that he was abusive throughout their relationship.