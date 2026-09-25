Hailey Bieber's $89 GAP Denim Capsule to Make a Return After Sell-Out Success

Hailey Bieber's GAP collaboration will be returning next month, after the brand announced it would be restocking The Hailey Jean.

The restock of the limited-edition denim capsule, which sold out almost immediately when it went on sale earlier this year, features the two fits from the original launch, both coming in midnight indigo, medium indigo, and light indigo colorways in sizes 23-5.

The two fits consist of the extra baggy mid-rise full-length jeans and the low-rise loose-fit jeans. Both fits are constructed from 100 percent rigid denim, which is specifically designed to be broken in over time and takes inspiration from '90s style.

"Gap has been a part of my wardrobe since I was a kid, so this came together very organically," Bieber, who was born in 1996, said of the collaboration. "I get a lot of style inspiration from the '90s because there was something so effortless about that era and the way people wore denim. We wanted the campaign and the collection to capture that same feeling in a way that felt modern, nostalgic, and personal."

Jane Pattinson, SVP and Global Head of Design at GAP, added: "Together, we built the collection around the relaxed silhouettes she naturally gravitates toward and the effortless way she styles them in her everyday wardrobe — refining everything from the washes and fabric to the understated '1996' detailing throughout. The pieces feel effortless, personal, and very true to both Hailey and Gap."