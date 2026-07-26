38 Spesh Performs Diss Aimed at Jim Jones, Fat Joe, and Jadakiss During Summer Jam Set

38 Spesh spared no one on the Summer Jam stage, performing "Fool's Mate" with Jim Jones, Fat Joe, and Jadakiss squarely in his crosshairs.

The Rochester rapper had been teasing the AraabMUZIK-produced track with its release set for the same night as the show. The title is not subtle: Fool's Mate is the fastest possible checkmate in chess.

All three targets had issued warnings in the days before the show. Fat Joe posted publicly: "Don't believe you can disrespect Fat Joe and not run into the militia." Jadakiss followed with a cryptic Instagram message: "I pray you have a SAFE day today. Don't run into the militia or any landmines." Jim Jones weighed in separately, referencing his "young boy."

Spesh performed the track despite the pointed warnings. After finishing his set, he addressed the crowd directly, asking: "We looking for the militia. Where the militia and the landmines at?" The rapper left without incident.

On the track, Spesh aimed his sharpest bars at Jones — taking jabs at his finances, street cred, and his personal life, including explicit lines targeting his longtime girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin. He also took a swing at Fat Joe's physical appearance and questioned Jadakiss's independence from Jones's camp.