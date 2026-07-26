38 Spesh Performs Diss Aimed at Jim Jones, Fat Joe, and Jadakiss During Summer Jam Set

38 Spesh spared no one on the Summer Jam stage, performing "Fool's Mate" with Jim Jones, Fat Joe, and Jadakiss squarely in his crosshairs.
The Rochester rapper had been teasing the AraabMUZIK-produced track with its release set for the same night as the show. The title is not subtle: Fool's Mate is the fastest possible checkmate in chess.
All three targets had issued warnings in the days before the show. Fat Joe posted publicly: "Don't believe you can disrespect Fat Joe and not run into the militia." Jadakiss followed with a cryptic Instagram message: "I pray you have a SAFE day today. Don't run into the militia or any landmines." Jim Jones weighed in separately, referencing his "young boy."
Spesh performed the track despite the pointed warnings. After finishing his set, he addressed the crowd directly, asking: "We looking for the militia. Where the militia and the landmines at?" The rapper left without incident.
On the track, Spesh aimed his sharpest bars at Jones — taking jabs at his finances, street cred, and his personal life, including explicit lines targeting his longtime girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin. He also took a swing at Fat Joe's physical appearance and questioned Jadakiss's independence from Jones's camp.
In a post-show Instagram video, Spesh reposted Mickey Factz laying the blame on Jones: "The reason it's upstate versus New York is because of Jim Jones siccing his homie on 38 Spesh." He pressed further, arguing that most observers had been pointing fingers at the wrong person. "The entire New York is going to war because of Jim Jones," he said. "And you notice a lot of people wasn't going at Jim Jones. Everybody, like people were taking shots at Jadakiss, which to me, it's just weird."
The dispute traces back to Spesh publicly claiming Jadakiss distanced himself after their collaboration on Benny the Butcher's "Sunday School" because Kiss didn't want to be outshined. Jadakiss responded alongside Fat Joe and Stove God Cooks on a track called "The Aroma," which also featured DJ Khaled. Jones subsequently jumped in to defend Jadakiss, and Spesh fired back by claiming Jones once opened for him in front of roughly 1,000 people.
Not everyone has been eager to see Jadakiss engage. Memphis Bleek, appearing on the podcast Joe and Jayda during a Fanatics event in New York, urged Kiss to let it go. Bleek recently told Complex, "I don't even want you to engage. Cuz that's how much work you put in." He did acknowledge Spesh's hunger, calling the challenge "more honor in it than competitiveness and disrespect."