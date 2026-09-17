Cam'ron Can't Get Past Arby's 'We Have the Meats' Slogan: 'I Wouldn't Go in There for a Water'

In a perfect world, someone at Arby’s would be getting on the phone with Cam’ron’s reps right now.

During a recent episode of the It Is What It Is podcast with co-hosts Mase and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson, Cam made his thoughts on the fast food chain quite clear, zeroing in on its fondness for meats-based boasting as the source of his apparent disdain.

“I will be honest with you,” Cam said in Thursday’s episode (Sept. 17). “I can't go to Arby's off they slogan and promotion. I just can't go in there. I can't go in there. I’m never going in Arby’s, off the slogan and promotion. I don't like their promotion. I don't like the way they go about it. I don't like that n***a’s voice who say it on the commercial. I can't fuck with Arby’s. I don't care what they selling in Arby’s. I wouldn't go in there for a water. That promotion is wild, bro. Who says that? Who the fuck is saying that slogan?”