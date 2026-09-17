Music

Cam'ron Can't Get Past Arby's 'We Have the Meats' Slogan: 'I Wouldn't Go in There for a Water'

Don't expect to see Cam stumping for beef 'n cheddars anytime soon.

Cam'ron in a KC cap speaking into a microphone, next to an Arby's sign with the slogan "We Have The Meats."
Images via Getty/Jason Koerner & Getty/Rick Diamond/Arby’s

In a perfect world, someone at Arby’s would be getting on the phone with Cam’ron’s reps right now.

During a recent episode of the It Is What It Is podcast with co-hosts Mase and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson, Cam made his thoughts on the fast food chain quite clear, zeroing in on its fondness for meats-based boasting as the source of his apparent disdain.

“I will be honest with you,” Cam said in Thursday’s episode (Sept. 17). “I can't go to Arby's off they slogan and promotion. I just can't go in there. I can't go in there. I’m never going in Arby’s, off the slogan and promotion. I don't like their promotion. I don't like the way they go about it. I don't like that n***a’s voice who say it on the commercial. I can't fuck with Arby’s. I don't care what they selling in Arby’s. I wouldn't go in there for a water. That promotion is wild, bro. Who says that? Who the fuck is saying that slogan?”

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The slogan in question, of course, is “We have the meats,” and despite Cam’s aversion, it’s a factual one: Arby’s does indeed have meats.

Cam added that he wouldn’t set foot in an Arby’s restaurant, not even to use their restroom.

“They mad disrespectful,” he said. “I don’t like their marketing.”

When Mase chimed in with an inquiry on whether his co-host might be tempted to do an Arby’s commercial if the chain offered him a hefty $10 million payday, Cam again cited the slogan as blocking him from finding any enjoyment in this hypothetical scenario.

“I’ll do it if that’s not the slogan,” he asserted. “If they want me to do it with the slogan, they trying to be funny. I can’t be bought like that.”

Naturally, Complex couldn’t help but reach out to Arby’s reps for comment on this matter. If we hear back, we’ll update this story accordingly.

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