Lupe Fiasco Pays Tribute to Sway DaSafo: 'One of the Best MCs I've Ever Heard'

Sway won Best Hip-Hop Act at the 2005 MOBO Awards while unsigned, earned a Mercury Prize nomination for This Is My Demo, and later scored a No. 8 hit with "Level Up."

The pair collaborated for nearly two decades, including on "We Love You," Lupe’s "Break the Chain," and Sway’s "Still Speedin' (Reloaded)."

Lupe Fiasco honored Sway DaSafo as "one of the best MCs I’ve ever heard" after the North London rapper died at 44 in Ghana.

Lupe Fiasco has paid tribute to Sway DaSafo, the late North London rapper who died this week aged 44. According to The Guardian, Sway, born Derek Andrew Safo, died at his home in Ghana. The news, which was shared on Thursday (September 17), comes after the late rapper celebrated his birthday earlier this month. As news broke, Lupe took to Instagram to show some love to Sway, who he had worked with on several occasions. "Man bruv….❤️‍🩹…you one of them ones. One of the best MC’s I’ve ever heard. Period. We shared many mics, stages, songs and moments. 🙏🏾 To the family and friends my deepest condolences. RIP my brother Sway IT 🇬🇧," he wrote alongside a photo of the pair.

News of Sway’s death spread Thursday after social media posts were shared by the MOBO Awards and Wretch 32. "We lost a real north London rap pioneer. RIP sway you’ll be missed by so many thank you for everything brother," Wretch wrote. Sway leaves behind two sons and two daughters.

The Lupe Fiasco connection goes back nearly two decades, starting with the loose track "We Love You" around the time of Lupe's debut, Food and Liquor. Sway later featured alongside Lupe on "Break the Chain" from 2011's Lasers. They also traded bars over Kanye West's "Monster" beat on DJ Semtex's show, where Lupe called Sway one of the best in the UK. Sway returned the favor by recruiting Lupe for "Still Speedin' (Reloaded)" on 2015's The Deliverance. Sway was a fixture in the early 2000s UK rap scene. In 2005, still unsigned and without a debut album out, Sway won Best Hip-Hop Act at the MOBO Awards over 50 Cent and The Game. His debut, This Is My Demo, followed in 2006 and earned a Mercury Prize nomination. He signed with Akon's Konvict Music for 2008's The Signature LP, then scored his biggest chart moments with "Still Speedin'" and the No. 8 hit "Level Up." Sway also appeared in the first episode of Top Boy in 2011, collaborated with Ed Sheeran, and helped develop KSI's music career.

Giggs, Adam Deacon and Kadeem Ramsay were also among those paying tribute Thursday.