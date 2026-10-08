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Rhone Launches New Collection of Licensed NBA Pieces, Including Women's Apparel

Rhone deepens its fruitful partnership with the league with a new run of officially licensed apparel.

A woman in a Lakers sweatshirt and a man in a Knicks pullover and beanie sit on basketballs, posing for a sports-themed photoshoot.
Image via Rhone/NBA

Rhone has been an official partner of the NBA for two years now, but with its latest collection, the mental fitness-focused lifestyle brand is giving fans something new: women’s apparel.

Thursday (Oct. 8), Rhone rolled out an expanded assortment of must-haves, including, as a first for the brand, officially licensed NBA apparel for women.

Among the new pieces available now are the Atlanta Hawks NBA DreamGlow Sweatshirt ($158), the Chicago Bulls NBA DreamGlow Track Half-Zip, ($168), the Los Angeles Lakers NBA DreamGlow Crew Neck ($138), and more.

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Get a closer look below, then shop the collection here.

Announced in tandem with the new apparel is Rhone’s day-long activation at Hudson Yards’ Public Square & Gardens in New York. Dubbed “Adult Recess,” the project is part of a larger, ongoing effort to instill what the brand has determined as “the 12 Pursuits.” For October, the pursuit at the heart of Rhone’s goings-on is, fittingly, PLAY.

“With the NBA season tipping off, there has never been a better time to celebrate the game we love,” Ben Checketts, Rhone’s co-founder and creative director, said when announcing the Oct. 14 event. “That is exactly what we are doing with ‘Adult Recess,’ encouraging our community to take a break from the daily grind, and providing them with an opportunity to remember what it's like to play, just for the love of the game.”

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