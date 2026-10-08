Rhone Launches New Collection of Licensed NBA Pieces, Including Women's Apparel

Rhone has been an official partner of the NBA for two years now, but with its latest collection, the mental fitness-focused lifestyle brand is giving fans something new: women’s apparel.

Thursday (Oct. 8), Rhone rolled out an expanded assortment of must-haves, including, as a first for the brand, officially licensed NBA apparel for women.

Among the new pieces available now are the Atlanta Hawks NBA DreamGlow Sweatshirt ($158), the Chicago Bulls NBA DreamGlow Track Half-Zip, ($168), the Los Angeles Lakers NBA DreamGlow Crew Neck ($138), and more.