Rhone Launches New Collection of Licensed NBA Pieces, Including Women's Apparel

Rhone has been an official partner of the NBA for two years now, but with its latest collection, the mental fitness-focused lifestyle brand is giving fans something new: women’s apparel.
Thursday (Oct. 8), Rhone rolled out an expanded assortment of must-haves, including, as a first for the brand, officially licensed NBA apparel for women.
Among the new pieces available now are the Atlanta Hawks NBA DreamGlow Sweatshirt ($158), the Chicago Bulls NBA DreamGlow Track Half-Zip, ($168), the Los Angeles Lakers NBA DreamGlow Crew Neck ($138), and more.
Get a closer look below, then shop the collection here.
Announced in tandem with the new apparel is Rhone’s day-long activation at Hudson Yards’ Public Square & Gardens in New York. Dubbed “Adult Recess,” the project is part of a larger, ongoing effort to instill what the brand has determined as “the 12 Pursuits.” For October, the pursuit at the heart of Rhone’s goings-on is, fittingly, PLAY.
“With the NBA season tipping off, there has never been a better time to celebrate the game we love,” Ben Checketts, Rhone’s co-founder and creative director, said when announcing the Oct. 14 event. “That is exactly what we are doing with ‘Adult Recess,’ encouraging our community to take a break from the daily grind, and providing them with an opportunity to remember what it's like to play, just for the love of the game.”