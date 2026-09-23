Adidas and Unrivaled Connect for Women's 3-on-3 Basketball Multi-Year Partnership

The deal arrives as Unrivaled enters its third season with eight clubs, 54 players, and a $650 million valuation.

Fans can buy licensed merchandise starting with the 2027 season, while Adidas will also outfit Unrivaled youth camps, clinics, and community programs.

Adidas and Unrivaled have signed a multi-year partnership making Adidas the official provider of uniforms, performance gear, and lifestyle apparel for the women's 3-on-3 basketball league.

As Adidas and Unrivaled continue to elevate women’s basketball, the organizations have joined forces to established a multi-year partnership dedicated to women’s 3-on-3 league. In collaboration with Unrivaled, Adidas will provide the league's on-court uniforms, performance gear and lifestyle wear, while licensed merchandise will be available to fans beginning at the top of the 2027 season. The brand will also provide clothing for Unrivaled youth camps, clinics and community basketball programming.

The announcement comes as Unrivaled enters its third season across eight clubs and 54 players, while the league has also reached a whopping $650 million valuation, signaling the organization's tremendous growth.