Adidas and Unrivaled Connect for Women's 3-on-3 Basketball Multi-Year Partnership

Key Takeaways
- Adidas and Unrivaled have signed a multi-year partnership making Adidas the official provider of uniforms, performance gear, and lifestyle apparel for the women's 3-on-3 basketball league.
- Fans can buy licensed merchandise starting with the 2027 season, while Adidas will also outfit Unrivaled youth camps, clinics, and community programs.
- The deal arrives as Unrivaled enters its third season with eight clubs, 54 players, and a $650 million valuation.
As Adidas and Unrivaled continue to elevate women’s basketball, the organizations have joined forces to established a multi-year partnership dedicated to women’s 3-on-3 league.
In collaboration with Unrivaled, Adidas will provide the league's on-court uniforms, performance gear and lifestyle wear, while licensed merchandise will be available to fans beginning at the top of the 2027 season. The brand will also provide clothing for Unrivaled youth camps, clinics and community basketball programming.
The announcement comes as Unrivaled enters its third season across eight clubs and 54 players, while the league has also reached a whopping $650 million valuation, signaling the organization's tremendous growth.
"We continue our journey to the be the next generation brand of basketball," stated Max Staiger, Global General Manager of Adidas Basketball. "Unrivaled shares our belief for what’s possible in women's basketball and investing in athletes is the best way to grow the game. We're excited to partner with the league to advance that vision through innovation, athlete empowerment, and new opportunities that grow the game at every level."
Alex Bazzell, Unrivaled's Co-Founder and CEO, added: "Our partnership with Adidas represents an important next step in Unrivaled's growth and evolution. Adidas shares our vision and commitment to investing in the future of women's basketball, and together we'll elevate the athlete experience, create new opportunities for our players, and service our fans even better."