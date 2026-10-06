Music

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He Wants to ‘Quit’ Right Now, Explains Why He Won’t

The rapper explains why he wants to walk away from the music industry and shares his motivation to keep going.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again wearing a black cowboy hat and leather jacket, standing in a red-lit environment, looking to the side.
Erika Goldring/Getty Images

YoungBoy Never Broke Again says he feels like stepping away from music entirely.

In a new interview with i-D, the 26-year-old discussed his work ethic and whether he ever wants to tap out.

“I want to quit right now, actually,” he told journalist Cassidy George. “But all of this… It’s way bigger than me. I just want to make people happy, and if I can’t do that, then I just want to stay out of the way.”

However, YoungBoy says his purpose is rooted in his children rather than personal accolades or wealth.

“I feel like my W will be shown through my kids, you know? It’s not about money or any of my own achievements,” he said. “If you were to meet them right now and say to me, ‘I think you did a great job,’ that’s the win. That’s the motivation that keeps me going. I just want my kids to be happy and willing to do whatever it is they choose to do in life.”

The Louisiana native also talked about facing personal struggles, recent loneliness, and deep self-reflection that contributed to his desire to step back.

When asked about deleting his Instagram account, he shared, “I feel like I was doing a bad job of managing myself. I think that certain situations and certain people turned me into a bad person, a person that I don’t even like myself. It doesn’t feel right or good to know that you are always hurting somebody. I think I became a very bad person, and it’s taken a big toll. It feels very lonely, actually.”

Shop for YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s music at Complex.

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