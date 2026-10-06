YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He Wants to ‘Quit’ Right Now, Explains Why He Won’t

YoungBoy Never Broke Again says he feels like stepping away from music entirely.

In a new interview with i-D, the 26-year-old discussed his work ethic and whether he ever wants to tap out.

“I want to quit right now, actually,” he told journalist Cassidy George. “But all of this… It’s way bigger than me. I just want to make people happy, and if I can’t do that, then I just want to stay out of the way.”

However, YoungBoy says his purpose is rooted in his children rather than personal accolades or wealth.

“I feel like my W will be shown through my kids, you know? It’s not about money or any of my own achievements,” he said. “If you were to meet them right now and say to me, ‘I think you did a great job,’ that’s the win. That’s the motivation that keeps me going. I just want my kids to be happy and willing to do whatever it is they choose to do in life.”