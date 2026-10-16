Jenna Ortega Wears Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2027 Look for 'Klara and the Sun' London Photocall

Jenna Ortega, fresh off word that Netflix’s Wednesday has wrapped production, hit a London photocall for her latest film Klara and the Sun this week wearing Calvin Klein Collection.
The Golden Globe-nominated actress wore a look from Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2027 for a photocall at the Corinthia Hotel on Wednesday (Oct. 14).
Specifically, Ortega opted for a white double crepe twill crewneck tailored t-shirt with yellow slim funnel sleeves and a pointed black silk necktie, a black technical silk duchess high-waisted column skirt, and a hand-twisted organza belt with gold metal detailing.
Completing the look was the Jenna Bootie from Christian Louboutin.
Ortega leads the cast of the Taika Waititi-directed Klara and the Sun, based on the book of the same name by Kazuo Ishiguro. The comedy-drama is in theaters Oct. 23 and also stars Amy Adams, Mia Tharia, Aran Murphy, Steve Buscemi, Natasha Lyonne, and Rachel House.
As for Wednesday, it’ll be back at some point next year.