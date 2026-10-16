Jenna Ortega Wears Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2027 Look for 'Klara and the Sun' London Photocall

Jenna Ortega, fresh off word that Netflix’s Wednesday has wrapped production, hit a London photocall for her latest film Klara and the Sun this week wearing Calvin Klein Collection.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress wore a look from Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2027 for a photocall at the Corinthia Hotel on Wednesday (Oct. 14).

Specifically, Ortega opted for a white double crepe twill crewneck tailored t-shirt with yellow slim funnel sleeves and a pointed black silk necktie, a black technical silk duchess high-waisted column skirt, and a hand-twisted organza belt with gold metal detailing.

Completing the look was the Jenna Bootie from Christian Louboutin.