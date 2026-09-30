Dakota Johnson Wears Custom Calvin Klein Collection for 'Verity' Premiere in New York City

Dakota Johnson has again tapped the Calvin Klein Collection well, this time while attending the New York City premiere of Verity, out this Friday (Oct. 2).
At Tuesday’s premiere (Sept. 29), Johnson wore a custom sequin-embroidered top, paired with a high-slit column skirt featuring crystal fringe. She also wore matching square-toed leather sandals to complete the look.
Johnson previously opted for custom Calvin Klein Collection at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, where she presented Taylor Swift with the first-ever Artist Director Honors award.
Verity, based on Colleen Hoover’s book of the same name, finds Johnson joined by Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett. Catch the trailer below.