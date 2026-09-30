Style

Dakota Johnson Wears Custom Calvin Klein Collection for 'Verity' Premiere in New York City

Johnson previously opted for a different custom Calvin Klein Collection look at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

Dakota Johnson with long dark hair and bangs, wearing a white, sparkly two-piece outfit, stands in front of a red background.
Image via Getty/Cindy Ord/WireImage

Dakota Johnson has again tapped the Calvin Klein Collection well, this time while attending the New York City premiere of Verity, out this Friday (Oct. 2).

At Tuesday’s premiere (Sept. 29), Johnson wore a custom sequin-embroidered top, paired with a high-slit column skirt featuring crystal fringe. She also wore matching square-toed leather sandals to complete the look.

Johnson previously opted for custom Calvin Klein Collection at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, where she presented Taylor Swift with the first-ever Artist Director Honors award.

Verity, based on Colleen Hoover’s book of the same name, finds Johnson joined by Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett. Catch the trailer below.

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