Anne Hathaway Stuns in Lilac Alexander McQueen Gown at BVLGARI Event

Anne Hathaway was a vision in lilac while wearing a gown by Alexander McQueen in New York City this week.

During New York Fashion Week, the actor wore a Bustier Evening Gown in lilac from McQueen's Autumn/Winter 2026 collection. Hathaway, who announced in June that she is expecting her third child, wore the cascading dress while attending the BVLGARI "Serpenti Infinito" Celebration.

The strapless draped silk maxi dress Hathaway wore for the star-studded event fell loosely over her silhouette, with delicate layers of silk chiffon cascading down to the floor.