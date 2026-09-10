Style

Anne Hathaway Stuns in Lilac Alexander McQueen Gown at BVLGARI Event

The actor is gearing up to release her new film, 'Verity,' which arrives next month.

Anne Hathaway.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Anne Hathaway wore a lilac Alexander McQueen gown from the Autumn/Winter 2026 collection to BVLGARI’s "Serpenti Infinito" celebration during New York Fashion Week.
  • The strapless silk maxi dress featured a draped silhouette and cascading layers of chiffon that reached the floor.
  • Hathaway will next appear in Verity on October 2 and has also joined Tom Cruise in the Days of Thunder sequel, slated for June 2, 2028.

Anne Hathaway was a vision in lilac while wearing a gown by Alexander McQueen in New York City this week.

During New York Fashion Week, the actor wore a Bustier Evening Gown in lilac from McQueen's Autumn/Winter 2026 collection. Hathaway, who announced in June that she is expecting her third child, wore the cascading dress while attending the BVLGARI "Serpenti Infinito" Celebration.

The strapless draped silk maxi dress Hathaway wore for the star-studded event fell loosely over her silhouette, with delicate layers of silk chiffon cascading down to the floor.

Hathaway, who's been busy as of late with films such as The Devil Wears Prada 2 and The Odyssey, will next star in Verity, which releases theatrically on October 2. Hathaway has also signed on for the Days of Thunder sequel opposite Tom Cruise, which is slated to release June 2, 2028.

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